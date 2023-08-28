GoNetspeed Announces Plans to Deploy 100% Fiber Internet to Pinson

PINSON, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced plans that will soon deliver high-speed, 100% fiber internet to residents and businesses throughout the City of Pinson. Through GoNetspeed’s privately funded $1 million investment in Pinson, more than 1,000 homes and businesses will have access to future-proof fiber internet by the end of 2023 with construction beginning this fall. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive construction updates.





“We have seen an expanding need for high-speed fiber internet in many communities, and we are proud to be a solution for Pinson, and soon, many neighboring communities,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “As we deploy access to our 100% fiber internet, Pinson will gain access to another internet provider that will support the consistently increasing need for faster, more reliable internet.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout our service area have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Blountsville, Brindlee Mountain, Hopper and Morgan City have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many other Alabama communities that are well on their way to having access to service.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Alabama. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 150 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

