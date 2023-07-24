GoNetspeed Announces Plans to Bring East Hartford 100% Fiber Internet

EAST HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the Town of East Hartford will soon have access to GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber internet, joining West Hartford in having access to high-speed internet. Through GoNetspeed’s privately funded $2.7 million investment in East Hartford, more than 6,700 locations will have access to future-proof fiber internet as early as winter of 2023 with construction expected to begin this fall. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive construction updates.





“East Hartford is pleased to see GoNetspeed investing in our community, providing us with another provider option that aligns with our future trajectory. High-speed internet is vital to the success of communities and our small businesses, so I am confident with their presence, many of our local businesses will flourish, further bolstering our economy,” said East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh. “We are thankful for their investment in our community and look forward to experiencing the impact of their service.”

“In recent months, we have been hard at work to welcome more communities to our 100% fiber network, and we are thrilled to soon welcome East Hartford to our family,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operating Officer. “Our 100% fiber internet will provide homes and business with symmetrical speeds, allowing customers to upload just as fast as they can download. With service that our users can rely on, customers are able to be online without interruption, creating a seamless and enjoyable experience when working, gaming, streaming, or learning online.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

