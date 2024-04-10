GoNetspeed Announces Cromwell Service Availability as Construction Completes

CROMWELL, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that Cromwell now has access to 100% fiber internet with construction of the network now complete. The company’s fully funded $2 million investment in Cromwell brings more than 2,100 homes and businesses throughout the community access to high-speed multi-gigabit fiber internet.





“Cromwell is officially equipped with the future of internet technology,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “Cromwell is backed by a future-proof infrastructure, designed with the needs to modern homes and businesses at the forefront. We are proud to provide the community with a lasting choice that will positively impact the way that Cromwell lives online well into the future.”

Fiber optic internet equips communities with next-generation internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet, Cromwell is powered by faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive construction updates.

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities across the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider, serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Katherine Yochum



502.963.8409



Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com