GoNetspeed Announces Completion of 100% Fiber Optic Network Serving Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the construction of its 100% fiber network is officially complete in Seymour. Through GoNetspeed’s $4.4 million investment, more than 6,000 residents and businesses throughout Seymour will now experience high-speed, symmetrical upload and download internet speeds directly from their home or business. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.





“As we rapidly expand to serve more communities throughout Connecticut, we are proud to have reached a point where thousands of Seymour’s residents and businesses will now experience the life-changing impact of 100% fiber internet,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “Our goal is to ensure that as many individuals as possible have access to high-speed internet that will surpass the bandwidth needs of the modern home and office. We are grateful for the support we’ve received from Seymour and look forward to powering the community for years to come.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities across the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

