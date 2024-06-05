GoNetspeed Activates 100% Fiber Network in Gardiner

GARDINER, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced residents and businesses throughout the City of Gardiner may now access 100% fiber internet with service installation officially available. Through GoNetspeed’s fully funded $1.2 million investment, more than 1,200 homes and businesses throughout Gardiner will have access to GoNetspeed’s high-speed 100% fiber internet service with access to symmetrical upload and download speeds. Residents interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.





“We are pleased to announce that the first Gardiner residents are now able to sign up for GoNetspeed service installation,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “Fiber internet is essential for our busy, technology-driven lives, and we are thrilled to officially begin offering our service to the town. We appreciate our great working partnership with the City of Gardiner’s leadership throughout this process, and look forward to connecting residents to our fast, reliable service as we expand provider opportunity and propel community growth.”

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed, 100% fiber internet. Currently, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Camden, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Hallowell, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Lisbon, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Portland, Rockland, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham, Winslow, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service. Many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 250 Mbps to 2 Gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider, serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

