GoNetspeed 100% Fiber Internet Available to Auburn; Lewiston Construction Commences

LEWISTON, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that residents and businesses in Auburn are officially eligible for service installation, and construction has begun in Lewiston. Through GoNetspeed’s $3.2 million investment in the Twin Cities, residents and businesses will have the ability to experience high-speed, symmetrical upload and download internet speeds and voice service directly from their home or business.





Once construction is complete, more than 11,300 locations throughout the Twin Cities will have access to GoNetspeed’s fast, reliable 100% fiber internet service. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

“We are thrilled to be making rapid progress to bring the Twin Cities affordable and fast internet service. As a service made for the modern home, our 100% fiber internet is designed with your lifestyle in mind, making learning, working, streaming, and gaming online a breeze,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “By investing in Maine, we are able to provide more communities with access to internet that can keep up with each individual’s growing needs while having a local and lasting impact in the Twin Cities.”

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Bangor, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Westbrook, Windham, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service along with many communities throughout the state that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100% fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Katherine Yochum



502.963.8409



Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com