Golub Capital Acted as Sole Lender on Unitranche Facility for Agilio Software

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Golub Capital acted as Sole Lender on a unitranche facility to support the acquisition of Agilio Software (“Agilio”) by Five Arrows and TA Associates (“TA”). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.





Agilio is a leading provider of healthcare operations software to the dental, primary care, hospital and veterinary sectors in the U.K.

“ Unitranche facilities continue to be favored by sponsors who are focused on buy-and-build strategies because of the scalability and flexibility this solution offers throughout a portfolio company’s growth,” said Tara Moore, Managing Director and Head of European Originations at Golub Capital. “ We are delighted to lead this transaction to support the acquisition of Agilio, which maintains an impressive growth trajectory.”

The unitranche facility is composed of a revolver, term loan and a delayed draw term loan.

As of January 1, 2024, Golub Capital has completed over 70 platform and add-on transactions with software and technology companies in the last 12 months.

About Golub Capital Sponsor Finance

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. The firm’s Direct Lending group provides buy-and-hold financing for sponsor-backed transactions with hold positions up to $700 million and arranges syndicated credit facilities up to $2 billion.

As of January 1, 2024, Golub Capital had over 875 employees and over $65 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has office locations across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About Agilio Software

Agilio Software is a UK market leader in frontline healthcare operations software; many GPs in England use an Agilio system and it works with many of the top 10 Dental Service Organisations (DSOs). Its mission is to free up time for patient care by digitising critical operational functions such as people management, compliance and clinical asset tracking. It has recently expanded into the veterinary sector and in 2022 completed its first international acquisition, in the Netherlands. www.agiliosoftware.com

About Five Arrows

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has €26 billion AuM with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Luxembourg. With over €9 billion of assets under management, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with highly defensible market positions; strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data & software, technology-enabled business services and healthcare. For more information, please visit www.rothschildandco.com/en/five-arrows/corporate-private-equity.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries—technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

Contacts

Media

press@golubcapital.com