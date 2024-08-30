GolfStatus Empowers Vulnerable Youth With a $10,000 Donation to Coalition 4 Kids

Play It Forward Giveaway Supports After School & Summer Programs in Low Income Areas, In Partnership With Dormie Network Foundation

LINCOLN, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GolfStatus, the leading golf event management and fundraising platform, is thrilled to announce Coalition 4 Kids and its C4K Golf Classic as the winner of the fourth annual Play It Forward Giveaway.









The giveaway, presented in partnership with Dormie Network, a collection of luxury, private destination golf clubs, and its charitable arm, Dormie Network Foundation, celebrates those who use golf for good. Entrants were asked to nominate a golf tournament fundraiser for a $10,000 donation, and were entered to win a Stay and Play package from Dormie Network.

Coalition 4 Kids began in 1998, offering after school and evening activities for vulnerable children in one of the lowest-income and highest crime areas in Johnson City, Tennessee. Since then, the organization has expanded into all Washington County and Bristol, Tennessee schools, providing a nurturing environment for over 1,200 students every day to achieve academic, physical, spiritual, and social growth. Its annual golf fundraiser, The C4K Golf Classic, helps raise operational costs for their programming.

Executive Director Randy Hensley says the $10,000 donation will immediately be put towards supporting and serving under-resourced children after school. “We are the safety net for these kids—their family, their education system, their mentor,” he says about their program that provides help with homework, math, reading, character building, spiritual guidance, healthy extra-curricular activities, afternoon snack, and a hot supper—all at no cost to families. “You can change somebody’s whole life if you simply love them where they are and walk with them,” he says.

Over 700 organizations and golf events were nominated for Play It Forward in 2024. The runner-up, Idaho Golf Fellowship’s Hope House Shamble, received a complimentary hole-in-one contest insurance package from GolfStatus to be used as an additional fundraising opportunity.

Since its inaugural campaign in 2021, Play It Forward has been a hallmark of GolfStatus and Dormie Network’s commitment to give back to those who use golf for good. Past winners include:

2023: Avery’s Hope. An all-volunteer, grassroots organization that provides financial assistance to rare, ultra-rare, and undiagnosed pediatric GI patient families. A Top Golf fundraiser was chosen to be more inclusive for the patients and families the nonprofit serves.

An all-volunteer, grassroots organization that provides financial assistance to rare, ultra-rare, and undiagnosed pediatric GI patient families. A Top Golf fundraiser was chosen to be more inclusive for the patients and families the nonprofit serves. 2022: Sisters Across America and Make-A-Wish Foundation . Sisters Across America provides support and mentoring for young minority women pursuing professional golfing careers and teaching juniors to grow the game. Make-A-Wish of Philadelphia, Delaware, and Susquehanna Valley’s Pro-Am for Wishes raises money to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

. Sisters Across America provides support and mentoring for young minority women pursuing professional golfing careers and teaching juniors to grow the game. Make-A-Wish of Philadelphia, Delaware, and Susquehanna Valley’s Pro-Am for Wishes raises money to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. 2021: Cameron Steinberg Foundation. Created by the parents of Cameron Steinberg, who passed away at just two months old from hypoplastic left heart syndrome, the Foundation raises money for research into congenital heart defects. Using golf as its primary fundraising vehicle, the Foundation has raised over $200,000 in four years.

About Coalition 4 Kids



For over 20 years, Coalition 4 Kids has been committed to providing vulnerable children across the region with a nurturing and faith-based environment to help them develop into successful individuals who positively impact their communities. The organization began as a grassroots effort in one of the lowest-income and highest crime areas in Johnson City and has grown to multiple locations serving hundreds of children daily. C4K believes that every child deserves to be loved and supported, regardless of their circumstances. Programming is designed to help children build strong moral character, spiritual foundations, physical health, and mental confidence through a wide range of activities that empower each child to reach their full potential. Learn more at coalitionforkids.org.

About GolfStatus



GolfStatus helps nonprofits leverage the giving power of golf to raise more dollars, engage supporters, and do more good. Its robust golf event management platform streamlines golf tournaments from start to finish to save time and enhance the overall event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. GolfStatus combines powerful technology with practical golf fundraising resources and industry-leading support to make charity golf tournaments easy, approachable, and efficient for organizations of all types and sizes. Visit golfstatus.com.

About Dormie Network and Dormie Network Foundation



Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana; and GrayBull Club in Maxwell, Nebraska. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. The Dormie Network Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization supporting nonprofits through in-kind donations and direct cash grants. The Foundation seeks to build long-term relationships with its nonprofit partners to help them raise the bar on fundraising opportunities. Learn more at dormienetwork.com and dormienetworkfoundation.org.

Contacts

