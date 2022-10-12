Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022

Narang honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking

Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company's CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022.





Narang was selected from companies across a vast range of industries, and will be honored at the 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. For over a decade, this prestigious event has been where exceptional entrepreneurs are exclusively invited by Goldman Sachs to meet and take their businesses to the next level.

Narang’s inclusion on this year’s distinguished list is a result of his leadership role at Gatik in spearheading a series of groundbreaking milestones in the autonomous vehicle industry. Narang has pioneered a niche known as the middle mile, and has led Gatik through aggressive growth and unprecedented technical and commercial success since co-founding the company in 2017. Under his leadership, Gatik achieved a worldwide first by removing the safety driver from a commercial delivery route with Walmart in August 2021, and in October 2022 made history by deploying the first fully driverless commercial delivery operations in Canada with Loblaw Companies Limited. Gatik has also significantly expanded its commercial presence in 2022, announcing partnerships with Georgia-Pacific and KBX to disrupt the class 8 short-haul market and with Pitney Bowes to accelerate delivery frequency and reduce logistics costs.

Before founding Gatik, Narang led multiple high-profile teams, building diverse robotics systems from moon rovers and self-driving cars to off-road autonomous vehicles and bomb-disposal robots. He has over 12 years of experience in Robotics and AI including research at CNRS, NREC, Honda R&D, and Waseda University. He holds a Masters in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University. He was awarded the Automotive News All-Star in 2021 for his industry-defining contributions in the mobility sector.

“We have successfully validated our segment-defining autonomous technology to execute a new path to market in short-haul B2B logistics for the largest retailers in North America,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and Co-founder, Gatik. “To be recognized by Goldman Sachs for leading this work is an incredible honor, and a testament to the tireless work of the entire team to make middle mile logistics more safe and efficient for our customers.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Gautam Narang as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers.”

In 2022, Gatik was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers. In 2021, Gatik was recognized on the Forbes AI 50 list, as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and as a CES Innovation Award Honoree. In 2020, Gatik was recognized with the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award. Gatik is actively recruiting and hiring for multiple positions to support the company’s intensive growth. To learn more about career opportunities at Gatik please visit us here.

About Gatik

Gatik, the leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, delivers goods safely and efficiently using its fleet of light and medium duty trucks. The company focuses on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 retailers and in 2021 became the first company worldwide to operate fully driverless commercial deliveries on the middle mile. Gatik’s Class 3-6 autonomous box trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Ontario, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. Founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry, the company partners with industry leaders including Ryder, Goodyear, Isuzu and Cummins and has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Mountain View, California. In 2022, Gatik was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea. In 2021, Gatik was recognized on the Forbes AI 50 list and as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer.

