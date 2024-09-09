Golden Tee PGA TOUR 2025 Unleashed on North America

With Seven New Courses, New and Returning Modes of Play, and a Full Year of Content on the Way, the Best Golden Tee Ever has Arrived.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Incredible Technologies is celebrating 35 years of tee time with today’s launch of Golden Tee PGA TOUR 2025, the latest installment of everyone’s favorite arcade golf game. The update includes seven new meticulously crafted courses, and a host of expanded game modes, that promise players an unparalleled journey across fantastical landscapes and renowned real-world venues.





Players will navigate five brand new fantasy designs; Bahama Isles, Basin Lake, Lexington Stables, Palmetto Coast, and Sahara Dunes, as well as two additional real-world PGA TOUR venues. TPC San Antonio will be available at launch, with TPC River Highlands set to arrive on January 20, 2025.

In addition, Closest-to-the-Pin LIVE makes its triumphant return to Online and Prize Play, exclusively on PGA TOUR games, and three classic courses; Bear Lodge, Pine Coast, and Rocky Hollow, will receive the “re-teed” treatment with seasonal sets of pins and tees in early 2025, something that is entirely new for the series.

“We think we really hit the mark with Golden Tee 2025,” said Adam Kramer, Incredible Technologies’ President of the Amusement Division. “The update is hitting games as we speak, with a ton of content to dig into on day one, and a stacked calendar of content to keep players swinging through the next year.”

Perhaps most exciting for veterans of video golf is the upcoming GT Tour Mode, pitting challengers against one another in a months-long battle for point supremacy in an effort to earn huge cash prizes.

Random Round, an aptly named newcomer to the platform, will afford players the ability to challenge themselves to 18 randomized holes sourced from the over 100 available Golden Tee courses.

Plus, three new seasons of Club Pass rewards, three seasons of fresh pins and tees, and new clubs, balls, and player achievements will also debut.

The rollout of the latest and greatest in video golf begins today, September 9th, with the downloadable update arriving on Golden Tee PGA TOUR commercial games. Golden Tee LIVE commercial update sticks will begin shipping on September 23rd, and Home Edition games will get the 2025 treatment on October 7th.

“The level of enthusiasm around this update, both internally and within the greater community, is exactly what we want to see,” said Kevin Lindsay, Incredible Technologies’ Head of Amusement Marketing. “Golden Tee PGA TOUR 2025 expands the possibilities of arcade golf, delivering an experience that embodies the core of what has always made Golden Tee such an exceptional game.”

For more information on Golden Tee and the 2025 update, visit GoldenTee.com or follow Golden Tee on all social media platforms using the @GoldenTee handle. To secure an update for your route or location, contact your sales manager at 847-870-7027.

Contacts

Kevin M. Lindsay



Head of Amusement Marketing



847.870.7027 X 247

Matt McLoughlin



matt@gregoryfca.com