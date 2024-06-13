GoldATM Enters Miami as Consumer Interest in Goldback Bills Continues to Grow

-Based on growing demand, GoldATM is accelerating the rollout of gold ATMs throughout the US-

Following Q1 installations in Utah, Nevada, and North Carolina, the company has now entered Florida with two new kiosks available in Miami’s Sawgrass Mills Mall. The company is also continuing its expansion in North Carolina with presence in the Concord Mills Mall in Concord, N.C., and other additional locations in progress.

The ATMs distribute flexible and durable Goldback bills that are made with small amounts of pure gold.

In all, the new ATMs make the purchase of small amounts of gold much less expensive and more convenient for all, for as little as $20.

“We’re democratizing gold ownership for all consumers,” says GoldATM Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Carey. “With an entry price of approximately $2,000, the ownership of gold has been out of reach for the average consumer and the general marketplace. Now the Goldback bills we distribute are affordable for everyone.”

As a novel gift, a collectible, or as a “just in case” investment, interest in Goldback bills is growing rapidly as the most convenient way to carry and store gold for potential use as an alternative currency.

“I love these,” said original ABC Shark Kevin Harrington in an interview prior to the April MoneyShow Investment Masters Symposium in Miami. “I encourage everybody to be checking these out.”

According to Carey, the company is growing its base of additional ATMs in Miami rapidly, and reports that thousands of users have now registered and are regularly conducting transactions with its first ATMs in Nevada and Utah. The company has an online store to distribute Goldback bills through the GoldATM website as well.

Carey has confirmed ongoing discussions with prospective international partners as well. Readers can learn more, visit existing sites, and sign up to receive additional information at GoldATM.com.

About GoldATM

GoldATM.com is a privately-held company that is the first organization to create true gold ATMs that can instantly convert cash into Goldbacks. Pure 99.99% 24-karat gold that resemble cash. As the world has shown increasing demand and desire to purchase and own gold as a tangible asset, GoldATM makes buying gold convenient, easy and practical for everyone, for as little as $20.

Response to GoldATM’s initial 2024 launch in Utah and Nevada has exceeded expectations thus far, with rapid additional U.S. expansion continuing via sales of Goldbacks through the company’s website and several hundred additional Gold ATMs anticipated in the near term nationwide.

