GoFundMe and Bonterra Incentivize More Corporate Giving for Hurricane Helene, Milton Relief

Companies announce $200,000 donation match to provide direct relief grants to impacted communities

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bonterra, a software company for social good, is teaming up with GoFundMe and GoFundMe.org to launch a matching program to deliver immediate cash grants to victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Effective immediately, together Bonterra and GoFundMe will match up to $200,000 in donations from corporate givers, foundations and grantmakers to the GoFundMe.org Hurricane Relief Fund, which provides direct relief to people in need following major hurricanes.





Through this first partnership with GoFundMe, major funders like foundations, grantmakers, and employee matching programs can quickly respond to the critical needs created by Hurricanes Helene and Milton — and be matched dollar for dollar thanks to the generosity of GoFundMe and Bonterra.

“People across the Southeast are looking to our country’s top corporate and foundational givers for help in the wake of Hurricane Helene, and in preparation for Hurricane Milton’s landfall,” said Bonterra CEO, Scott Brighton. “We’re proud to call many of the most socially conscious major givers in the world our customers — and we’re honored to be able to extend more support to those in need through our matching contribution with GoFundMe. GoFundMe’s generosity, plus GoFundMe.org’s ability to quickly identify the needs on the ground and issue fast, high-impact grants will provide much-needed relief. This level of impact is exactly why we formed Bonterra.”

“Since Hurricane Helene made its catastrophic landfall, thousands of people have come together to raise more than $50 million on the GoFundMe platform to help those affected,” said GoFundMe CEO, Tim Cadogan. “GoFundMe.org’s Hurricane Relief Fund has delivered hundreds of cash grants to fund supplies, shelter, and other immediate needs for families and businesses across the Southeast, and our team stands ready to support communities impacted by Hurricane Milton. We are proud to enable these relief grants with a contribution of up to $100,000. Thanks to the generosity of Bonterra and donors across the country, we will be able to unlock additional support for the hardest hit communities.”

GoFundMe.org, a nonprofit partner to GoFundMe Inc, takes in tax-deductible donations and distributes critical cash grants directly to people who need help. In 2024, GoFundMe.org’s Hurricane Relief Fund has raised and distributed more than $575,000 to communities impacted by hurricanes nationwide. Over 450 grants have been issued since September 29th to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene, and GoFundMe.org will continue to grant out donations as soon as they come in. When this $200,000 from Bonterra and GoFundMe is fully matched, GoFundMe.org will be able to distribute an additional 363 grants.

If you’re a corporate donor, foundation, or grantmaker looking to double your impact through this matching program, reach out to your Customer Success Manager or contact HurricaneHeleneRelief@bonterratech.com.

Individual donations (though not matched by this major giving partnership) can still be made on GoFundMe via credit or debit card, Apple Pay, Venmo, Google Pay and PayPal. GoFundMe.org can also accept donations via DAF, stock, wire/ACH, check, crypto, and more. All donations to the Hurricane Relief Fund are tax deductible. Donors receive regular updates on the fund’s recipients and impact.

About Bonterra

Bonterra is technology for the greatest good — helping nonprofits, charitable foundations, and socially responsible companies raise more, give more, and get more for their missions. With leading solutions across fundraising and engagement, strategic philanthropy, and impact management, we’re innovating with purpose: to create a giving revolution that generates $573 billion more in global impact every year.

About GoFundMe

GoFundMe is a community-powered fundraising platform dedicated to helping people help each other. Founded in 2010, GoFundMe combines storytelling and fundraising to make it easy for people to ask for help, connect with supporters, and reach their goals. GoFundMe empowers individuals to make a meaningful difference for the causes and communities that matter most to them.

About GoFundMe.org

GoFundMe.org was established in 2017 to provide a trusted, central place where donors can connect with the issues and causes they care about. Since then, GoFundMe.org has worked with partners and organizations to raise over $166 million across more than 200 funds, delivering 24,000+ grants to people with urgent needs, and organizations and programs driving critical social change.

