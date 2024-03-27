Go!Foton Debuts Expanding Line of Innovative OSP Terminals At OFC 2024

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Go!Foton will showcase its expanded range of innovative OSP terminals at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exposition (OFC) 2024, being held at the San Diego Convention Center from March 25-28. Go!Foton CEO Dr. Simin Cai commented, “As a leading provider of optical fiber networking solutions for service providers and data centers, Go!Foton has responded to the ever-growing demand for bandwidth by introducing several new OSP terminals designed to enhance network infrastructure upgrades and extend fiber-to-the-home, especially in rural areas.”





“For optical network operators serving low-density communities, the Go!Foton Small Tube Terminal (STT) is a sleek and versatile enclosure that ensures high network performance and reliability without compromise,” said Go!Foton CTO Dr. David Z. Chen. “The 6F one-side and 12F duo-side micro-tube-based interface supports up to 12 fusion splices of LC-form factor connectors, and provides network operators with a simple, fast, and cost-effective way to connect new customers or to quickly restore damaged or broken drop cables. With its impressive GR-771 mechanical and environmental performance – a feature generally found only on much larger units– the STT is suitable for both above-ground and direct-buried applications, offering significant cost and labor savings by eliminating the need for hand-holes or pedestals in subscriber drop scenarios.”

Go!Foton will also unveil the MMT-midsize, a compact, 12-port version of the company’s acclaimed Multi-Port Midspan Terminal (MMT). This robust drop terminal is adaptable to numerous OSP scenarios and can be equipped with PLC splitters or cascaded tap/splitters, accommodating a wide range of PON architectures.

Rounding out Go!Foton’s OFC trifecta is the Microtube M-CHT, a novel technology concept that expands on the company’s award-winning Midspan Clamshell Hardened Terminal (M-CHT). It provides IP68-rated drop ports compatible with any flat or round drop cable and supports both field-installable connectors and field splicing, offering a cost-effective alternative with superior protection to MST style terminals. Go!Foton will also display its F1-Splice-Joint enclosure, which is specifically designed for new installations and field maintenance and is currently in the process of customer validation.

Discover Go!Foton’s transformative OSP terminal solutions at OFC 2024, booth #2813, and find out how they are setting new standards in networking flexibility and efficiency.

Go!Foton (www.GoFoton.com) brings innovation to the market with proven expertise in optics and photonics that solves real world problems for its customers with a scalable and customized approach. The company serves the telecom and data center markets with long haul, metro, and broadband wireline and wireless access applications, and also supplies optical materials and components to the imaging, medical, and instrumentation industries. A global enterprise with sales offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Go!Foton maintains R&D and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Japan, China, and the Philippines.

