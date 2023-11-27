Godspeed Capital Establishes Crimson Phoenix as a New Platform Offering Differentiated Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Data Analytics, and Intelligence Analysis Solutions

Focused on Serving Key Intelligence Community and Select Department of Defense Customers with Critical National Security Missions

Names Intelligence Community Veteran Ross O’Rourke as Platform CEO

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed”), a lower middle market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm, today announced the formation of Crimson Phoenix, a powerful data and intelligence solutions platform designed to support critical mission requirements of the U.S. Intelligence Community and U.S. Special Operations Command. The platform will be led by CEO Ross O’Rourke, an experienced entrepreneur and business leader in the U.S. Intelligence Community.





Headquartered in the DC/Virginia area with more than 400 employees, Crimson Phoenix is uniquely positioned to provide its discerning customers with differentiated digital and data enabled solutions designed to support critical overseas missions. Crimson Phoenix’s highly educated and technically advanced workforce is over 90% cleared at the TS/SCI level. The platform holds a diverse portfolio of work including several Prime Unrestricted contracts with long term revenue visibility and strong past performance.

“ We are excited to establish Crimson Phoenix as a premier provider of digital, data, and high-end intelligence analysis solutions to the U.S. Intelligence Community and Special Operations Command,” said Doug Lake, Founder & Managing Partner at Godspeed. “ Godspeed has significant expertise building and scaling Intelligence and Defense services, solutions, and technology focused platforms. Through our experience, we have learned the importance of establishing a world-class senior leadership team at inception. With our platform CEO Ross O’Rourke at the helm, we are confident in Crimson Phoenix’s ability to continue to grow and scale to become the data and intelligence analysis solutions provider of choice for our national security mission focused customers.”

“ I am thrilled to join the Crimson Phoenix team and to partner with the dynamic team at Godspeed Capital to deliver state-of-the-art data analytics and intelligence services to our valued clients,” said Ross O’Rourke, CEO of Crimson Phoenix. “ As our esteemed customers within the U.S. Intelligence Community and U.S. Special Operations Command experience a surge in their demand for data-driven intelligence, our role becomes increasingly significant. We are witnessing a growing reliance on our Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and digitally enabled solutions to meet their mission-critical needs, placing Crimson Phoenix in an exciting position poised for remarkable growth. Our strategy involves expanding our already highly educated and technologically advanced workforce, and enriching our technological offerings by making substantial investments in research and development to ensure we are ready to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients with cutting-edge, innovative solutions.”

“ Crimson Phoenix’s longstanding established relationships with its primary U.S. Intelligence Community and U.S. Special Operations Command customers, experienced executive leadership team and highly qualified employee base, and attractive pipeline of growth opportunities position the platform to be among the nation’s leading digital, data and intelligence analysis solutions providers,” added Nat Fogg, Partner at Godspeed. “ In this current threat environment where the need for enhanced intelligence solutions and capabilities is critically important, we intend to grow and invest in the Crimson Phoenix platform to enable the delivery of trusted solutions for our U.S. Intelligence Community and U.S. Special Operations Command customers focused on critical national security missions.”

About Crimson Phoenix

Crimson Phoenix is a leading digital, data and intelligence analysis and solutions platform designed to support the critical mission requirements of the U.S. Intelligence Community and Special Operations Command. Headquartered in the DC/Virginia area, Crimson Phoenix offers a differentiated suite of mission-critical capabilities and solutions in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, cybersecurity, digital and data enablement, software development, and intelligence targeting and analysis. For more information, please visit www.CrimsonPhoenix.com.

About Godspeed Capital Partners

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeedcm.com.

