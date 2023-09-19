GoDaddy Registry Unveils 2022 .gay Impact Report, Celebrating Three Years of LGBTQIA+ Empowerment

With over 27,000 .gay domains registered and more than $180,000 donated to date, the internet has never been more fabulous!





PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DotGay–Today, .gay – the top-level domain welcomed by GoDaddy Registry into its portfolio earlier in 2023 – unveiled its third annual Impact Report. The report shines a spotlight on the domain extension’s innovative community-driven initiatives and pioneering efforts to foster a more inclusive digital space, throughout 2022.

The .gay domain extension carved out a vibrant, inclusive space online and helped reshape the digital landscape for LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies. By providing a platform that encourages and amplifies community ideas, businesses and projects, .gay connects users directly to a dynamic queer network.

“GoDaddy’s offering of .gay domains empowers the LGBTQIA+ community to establish a secure online presence that fully expresses their unique identities, values and contributions,” said Nicolai Bezsonoff, General Manager of GoDaddy Registry. “The .gay domain extension represents a vibrant online hub for celebrating and connecting, promoting a sense of belonging and unity among all. We’re proud to carry forward Top Level Design’s work with .gay and are eager to continue supporting and growing this community.”

With more than 27,000 domains already registered and a total donation of more than $180,000 to community beneficiaries GLAAD and CenterLink, the .gay domain continues to defy the conventional, blazing a rainbow trail for LGBTQIA+ creators, brands, organizations and thought leaders to thrive online.

“We have been on a journey with .gay for 11 years, and it is a bittersweet moment now that my time managing the .gay domain extension has come to an end,” said Ray King, CEO of Top Level Design. “In 2012, we recognized the opportunity to create a new namespace for LGBTQIA+ communities, complete with industry-first policies that would separate .gay from the status quo. It was a big impossible dream, but thanks to our small but highly committed team, we were able to launch .gay three years ago. I’m so proud of the people in our company who made this happen. The very existence of .gay, and its potential to be a fresh new space to share gay joy and to show support of global communities is enticing. GoDaddy Registry is the right company to take .gay onto its next phase of growth, and we will be rooting them on, every step of the way.”

Earlier this year, GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge, joining a coalition of more than 2,400 CEOs across the U.S. who have committed to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the workplace. The addition of .gay domains to GoDaddy Registry is just the latest in a long line of efforts to celebrate and support diverse communities.

“Partnering with .gay helps us proudly contribute to the visibility and empowerment of the community with the goal of fostering representation and inclusion that enables LGBTQIA+ success, inspiration and confidence,” said Kristy Lilas, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at GoDaddy. “We recognize that .gay is more than just a domain extension – it’s a powerful investment in equity for all LGBTQIA+ people.”

The .gay domain extension provides a distinctive digital space devoted to connecting and celebrating members of LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies. For individuals, organizations, businesses and brands, .gay serves as a virtual Pride flag and inclusive badge of honor. For every new domain registered, .gay donates 20% of registration revenue to LGBTQIA+ nonprofit groups to help address key issues facing these communities.

GoDaddy Registry is one of the world’s largest domain registry providers. We operate top-level domains (TLDs) on behalf of sovereign nations, city governments, global brands and other domain registries. With more than two decades of industry leadership, we serve as the Registry Operator for industry-leading TLDs like .co, .us, .biz and .nyc — and manage the backend registry technology for hundreds more.

