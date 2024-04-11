Home Business Wire Go Reply Awarded 2024 Partner of the Year for DevOps Specialisation by...
Business Wire

Go Reply Awarded 2024 Partner of the Year for DevOps Specialisation by Google Cloud

di Business Wire

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Go Reply, a Reply Group company that specialises in the implementation of cloud platform architectures and the creation of cloud-based solutions on Google Cloud, has been recognised as the 2024 Partner of the Year for DevOps Specialisation by Google Cloud. This accolade highlights Go Reply’s knowledge in cloud platform architecture and the development of cloud-based solutions in Google Cloud, showing their commitment to delivering innovative solutions.


The award celebrates Go Reply’s capability in driving innovation and ensuring customer success. By understanding DevOps principles and applying their expertise in Google Cloud, Go Reply has set new standards in operational excellence and continuous delivery across a range of industries.

The completion of complex projects is proof of Go Reply’s proficiency, including the deployment of Kubernetes-based platforms for critical telecommunications services and the development of comprehensive logging and monitoring solutions for the gaming industry. These collaborations showcase Go Reply’s capability to address DevOps challenges, boosting client performance and efficiency.

Filippo Rizzante CTO at Reply said “We are proud to have achieved this Google Cloud award that demonstrates the capacity of Go Reply and its teams to deliver complex cloud-based projects on Google Cloud. Our expertise and know-how continue to support our clients to move forward in their digital journey with Google while innovating and sharing this knowledge within the broader Google Cloud community”.

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce Go Reply as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

Beyond project execution, Go Reply has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner and thought leader through the ‘The Dojo’ workshop series, where its experts share their vast knowledge and expertise in Google Cloud technologies. This initiative emphasises Go Reply’s dedication, not only to fostering innovation within its client projects but also to contributing to the enrichment of the tech ecosystem.

This global recognition from Google Cloud not only solidifies Go Reply’s position as a leader in the DevOps space but also sets the stage for future innovations that will continue to transform the digital landscape.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Go Reply

Go Reply, part of the Reply Group, is a Google Cloud Premier Partner providing services in the following areas: cloud strategy and migration, cloud hosting, big data, Gen AI & machine learning, PCI/ISO compliance and security management, business change and fully managed 24 x 7 services to support your business-critical applications. www.go.reply.com

Contacts

Press:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com
Tel. +390117711594

Aaron Miani

a.miani@reply.com
Tel. +44 (0)7769 158787

Articoli correlati

Danish BNPL-leader Viabill Enters Consolidation Mode on All-time Best Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reporting record results for the fiscal year 2022/2023, Viabill has perfected a “unique recipe” and thus value...
Continua a leggere

Imperial College London Study Shows Groundbreaking Final Results for SHL Telemedicine’s SmartHeart® in Post-ACS Patient Care

Business Wire Business Wire -
Groundbreaking Study reveals a 76% drop in hospital readmissions and a 41% decrease in Emergency Department visits, underscoring SHL...
Continua a leggere

Logitech Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for FY 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php