<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire GO Inc. Raises JPY 10B Series D Led by Goldman Sachs
Business Wire

GO Inc. Raises JPY 10B Series D Led by Goldman Sachs

di Business Wire

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GO Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Hiroshi Nakajima; hereinafter, the “Company”) has resolved to raise 10.0 billion yen (Approx. 75 million US dollars) by increasing capital through the third-party allotment of shares to Goldman Sachs (the Company’s Series D funding round). In addition, it has concluded commitment line agreements with MUFG Bank, Ltd., and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank totaling 4.0 billion yen (Approx. 30 million US dollars). With the mission of “Empowering Happiness through Mobility,” the Company aims to solve various societal issues with a focus on the mobility sector.


Overview of the fundraising

  • Equity financing (Series D) by capital increase through third-party allotment of shares

    Goldman Sachs: 10.0 billion yen (Approx. 75 million US dollars*)

    Throughout Japan GO Inc. provides a taxi-hailing application “GO,” whose number of downloads has reached 14 million. The Company plans to use the funds raised to expand the system infrastructure and improve the functionality of its application, as well as to develop next-generation businesses stemming from the mobility industry for the resolution of various societal issues, all to achieve its mission of “Empowering Happiness through Mobility.”

    * Calculated by monthly average exchange rate in April 2023

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Playing a key role in its investment activities is Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), which carries out a broad range of alternative investments including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure. In Japan, Goldman Sachs has invested over 60.0 billion dollars since 1997 in corporations, real estates and credit.

Stephanie Hui, Global Co-head of Growth Equity within Goldman Sachs Asset Management:

“Mobility is an integral part of our everyday life, and GO Inc. is well-positioned to lead digitalization and innovation of Japan’s taxi market. With its excellent IT expertise, deep industry knowledge, and strong management team, GO Inc. can solve pressing market-wide issues while establishing itself as a transformative mobility platform.”

Hiroshi Nakajima, President of GO Inc.:

“We are glad to welcome Goldman Sachs, a firm that invests globally in numerous growing companies, as our new stakeholder. We really appreciate their decision to invest in GO Inc. despite the challenging market conditions that prevail for start-ups around the world. We believe this round of fundraising is highly significant, indicating that we have gained high social credibility. Driven by the trust and responsibility, we will push ahead to achieve our mission of ‘Empowering Happiness through Mobility.’”

Reference

About GO Inc.: Empowering Happiness through Mobility.

GO Inc. offers various IT services that update Japan’s mobility industry.

Company name:

GO Inc.

Head office:

Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi Grand Tower 16 F, 3-2-1 Roppongi

 

Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6216 Japan

Established:

August 1977

Business:

Mobility-related operations including provision of vehicle dispatch system to taxi operators and

others

 

Subsidiaries:

IRIS. Inc.

 

Aino Taxitiket Corporation.

Websites:

Corporate

 

Recruiting

Notes:

All websites listed are in Japanese.

The company names and product names listed are the trade names or registered trademarks of the relevant companies (including those that are pending).

Contacts

Public Relations, GO Inc.

Email: pr@goinc.jp

Articoli correlati

Habu Announces Collaboration With Microsoft Azure to Deliver Zero-Trust Data Clean Room

Business Wire Business Wire -
Offering pairs Habu’s Data Collaboration Platform with Azure confidential computing providing a more secure environment for multiple parties to...
Continua a leggere

DataRobot Partners with Microsoft to Accelerate Value of AI

Business Wire Business Wire -
Integrations with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Machine Learning brings customers generative AI capabilities, and a more powerful...
Continua a leggere

Lattice Introduces Lattice Insights Training Portal to Empower FPGA Application Design and Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #ApplicationDesign--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its official training portal ‘Lattice...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Habu Announces Collaboration With Microsoft Azure to Deliver Zero-Trust Data Clean Room

Business Wire