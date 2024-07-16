GNW Consulting and Domo Power Marketing Operations Programs that Accelerate Business Results

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that GNW Consulting, a strategic marketing operations agency that guides companies through implementation, integration and optimization of marketing technology, has partnered with the company to support mutual clients at all stages of their marketing journey, starting from strategy up through deployment. Having helped over 600 clients, GNW Consulting streamlines workflows, integrates systems and harnesses data insights so clients can be empowered to maximize impact and drive business growth.





With the power of Domo’s AI and data platform, GNW Consulting is optimizing and improving clients’ marketing operations programs, enabling them to make quicker and better-informed decisions in real time. The agency utilizes Domo to enhance and support its implementation of its Analytics Essentials and Operational Analytics, as well as the integration processes with several popular MarTech solutions, including Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Salesforce CRM and the entire Adobe Experience Cloud Suite.

“ By working with Domo, we are able to explore the value of our client’s analytics and help them to better understand their data,” said Raja Walia, CEO, GNW Consulting. “ Domo drives efficiency, scalability and most importantly, explainability around what is effective in our client’s marketing and sales strategies.”

The partnership between Domo and GNW Consulting enables clients to efficiently integrate and manage any types of data sources and deliver actionable intelligence through Domo. With complete data access across their organizations, clients can utilize advanced analytics and visualization tools to optimize their marketing campaigns, all through Domo’s single unified platform.

“ The opportunity to enhance a client’s marketing journey so they can unlock new business potential is huge, and GNW Consulting is simplifying and improving the way their clients operate with Domo,” said RJ Tracy, Domo’s senior vice president of Partners, Strategic Development and Channel. “ Partners like GNW Consulting are bringing their marketing expertise to build upon the depth and breadth that makes Domo the platform that allows you to leverage, extend, take action and automate those actions on corporate data.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like GNW Consulting are partnering with Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/partners.

About GNW Consulting

GNW Consulting is a strategic marketing operations agency that guides companies through implementation, integration and optimization of marketing technology. Since its founding, the company has become known for going beyond implementation to integrating and optimizing MarTech stacks regardless of industry. To learn more, please visit https://gnwconsulting.com/.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

