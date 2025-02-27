Glooko Joins Epic Showroom, Expanding Access to Seamless Electronic Health Record Integration for Healthcare Providers

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glooko, Inc., a global integrated digital health company connecting patients, providers, biopharma, and medical device partners, announced today that its Glooko Patient Portal for Professionals is now available in the Epic Showroom, enabling healthcare providers to integrate Glooko’s solutions seamlessly with Epic’s electronic health record (EHR) system. This integration allows clinicians to access timely patient data directly within Epic, eliminating the need for additional logins or manual data transfers, ultimately enhancing workflow efficiency and patient care.

Glooko's diabetes data management platform empowers clinicians to efficiently manage diabetes care by providing timely access to comprehensive glucose and health data, enabling better treatment decisions and enhancing patient safety. With seamless integration into Epic’s EHR, clinicians can leverage Glooko’s device-agnostic software platform to provide clinicians timely visibility to a patient’s device and sensor data, reducing administrative burden and eliminating the inefficiencies of fragmented information.

By leveraging Epic SMART on FHIR (Substitutable Medical Applications and Reusable Technologies on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) technology, Glooko ensures a secure and compliant data exchange that integrates seamlessly into clinical workflows. This innovation allows for immediate access to actionable insights, eliminating the need for multiple logins and manual data entry.

“Clinicians need timely, actionable data within their existing workflows, and our integration with Epic makes that possible,” said Mark Clements, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Glooko. “With instant access to comprehensive diabetes data, providers can make faster, more informed treatment decisions, enhancing patient safety, reducing inefficient complications, and driving better long-term outcomes. This also enhances clinical workflows and strengthens the therapeutic alliance between patients and providers, fostering a more personalized and proactive approach to diabetes management.”

Healthcare providers using this integration can expect faster access to patients’ most up to date diabetes management device data in a single click, reducing administrative burden and enabling more informed clinical decision-making. The streamlined setup does not require additional software installation or long-term user management, making it an efficient solution for hospital systems and clinics looking to optimize their Epic environment.

“This is an exciting milestone for Glooko as we continue to expand the availability of our platform within healthcare systems across the U.S.,” said Mike Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer of Glooko. “By joining the Epic Showroom, we’re making it easier than ever for health systems and clinicians to adopt our technology, with the goal of improving outcomes for people with diabetes and lessening clinician data burden.”

Hospitals and healthcare providers can request access to Glooko’s Patient Portal for Professionals in the Epic Showroom by searching for the app or locating it via the client ID on the downloads page. Once requested, the integration is enabled within 12 hours after approval. The process is supported by Glooko’s Integration Manager to ensure a smooth setup.

About Glooko

Glooko enhances health outcomes of people with diabetes through personalized, intelligent, connected care and life sciences platforms. Our proven technologies make lives better by revolutionizing the connection between patients and providers, driving patient engagement and adherence via digital insights. Glooko solutions are globally deployed in more than 30 countries, 10,000+ clinical locations* and integrated with over 200 devices. With more than 4.4 million people worldwide who have used Glooko platforms, Glooko boasts the largest installed base of patients living with diabetes. For more information, please visit glooko.com.

