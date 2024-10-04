Globalstar’s Band 53 Spectrum to Be Used for Mission-Critical Applications in Combination With CBRS Through a Collaboration With Global Telecom, the Althea Platform, and Alliance

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MWC Las Vegas. Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), the next-generation mobile satellite and communications services provider, today announced that Band 53 spectrum will be used to enable high-value and mission-critical applications through carrier aggregation with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) in the United States.





In a significant move, Globalstar is collaborating with Global Telecom, Alliance, and Hawk Networks, which builds on the Althea platform, to deliver an enhanced, seamless, and reliable connectivity experience to U.S. customers. This collaboration leverages on Globalstar’s strong track record with Global Telecom, known for their fast-paced innovation and expertise. Global Telecom created the first carrier aggregation modules to include Band 53 with other bands, such as the CBRS spectrum. Understanding the growing demand for reliable wireless solutions, Globalstar’s 10 MHz channel in Band 53 will be used to ensure uninterrupted private wireless network connectivity for CBRS networks even within critical Dynamic Protection Areas (DPAs) or when Priority Access License (PAL) channels are unavailable.

Alliance will integrate the new solution, leveraging the Althea platform and Hawk Networks’ Key LTE/5G innovative core solution, allowing simultaneous use of CBRS Band 48 and Band 53 for channel aggregation. The offering will include the Band 53 spectrum rights authorized by Globalstar for agreed upon areas. Additionally, Alliance will bring Global Telecom’s comprehensive portfolio of devices and various RAN solutions compatible with this new approach to the U.S. market.

Customer feedback highlights the solution’s effectiveness in ensuring stability for mission-critical applications and expanding CBRS adoption, effectively addressing challenges related to channel-sharing rules.

Globalstar is committed to the development the Band 53 / n53 ecosystem to provide connectivity solutions to private networks with LTE and 5G NR technologies. Through collaboration with Global Telecom, Alliance, and Hawk Networks, Globalstar complements existing wireless solutions in the market that provide the platform for private wireless networks in the U.S. and abroad.

To learn more about this solution, join Globalstar, Global Telecom and Hawk Networks and Alliance in a collaborative Tech Talk on Wednesday, October 9th at 11 am PDT at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas or visit us at booth #728, Mobile World Congress Las Vegas, October 8 – 10, 2024.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s LEO satellite constellation assures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Global Telecom Engineering

Global Telecom is a pioneering leader in the telecommunications industry, renowned for its innovative approach to enhancing global connectivity. Committed to advancing technology and improving network performance, Global Telecom Engineering specializes in the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge wireless modules, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), IOT, Security, and Automotive devices and solutions. Our portfolio includes state-of-the-art products designed to deliver superior network efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Driven by a team of industry experts and visionary leaders, Global Telecom Engineering is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of telecommunications technology. Our solutions are engineered to meet the evolving needs of modern communication, ensuring that both consumers and businesses experience unparalleled connectivity and performance.

For more information about Global Telecom Engineering and our innovative solutions, please visit Global Telecom Engineering , pr@glob-tel.com and connect with us at LinkedIn

About Alliance

Alliance Corporation distributes equipment for wireless network infrastructure, in-building signal enhancement solutions, cellular broadband systems, next-generation 5G networks, fixed wireless and private enterprise networks, as well as cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. Alliance provides pre and post-sale technical support, engineering, radio configuration, and training services. Alliance serves telecommunication carriers, fixed wireless broadband service providers, OEMs, systems integrators, resellers, and contractors in education, enterprise, federal government, military, healthcare, industrial, municipal government, oil and gas, mining, public safety, security, utilities, and transportation industries.

Alliance US Holding, LP owns Alliance Corporation, GetWireless, TESSCO Technologies, and DiscountCell and is owned by entities affiliated with Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital.

About Hawk Networks

Founded in 2017, Hawk Networks is transforming the telecommunications landscape by redefining how networks are built, funded, and operated. At the forefront of telecom innovation, Hawk Networks incubated the Althea platform, a groundbreaking blockchain-based technology that enables decentralized, multi-stakeholder networks. With cutting-edge features like dynamic routing protocols, machine-to-machine payments, and revenue-sharing smart contracts, Althea empowers communities and operators to efficiently build and manage resilient networks.

Hawk Networks has pioneered several key technologies, including its advanced Network Management System (NMS), Operator Tools, and the Althea Key LTE/5G Core, which integrates LTE and 5G capabilities directly into consumer routers. These innovations, powered by the Althea platform, facilitate decentralized and scalable connectivity solutions that foster collaboration, enhance connectivity, and drive economic empowerment for communities and network operators alike.

For more information about Hawk Networks, please visit hawknetworks.net or email hello@althea.net. Learn more about the Althea platform at www.althea.net.

