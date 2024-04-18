Globalstar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, today announced that members of the Company’s executive team will be participating in the following investor conferences:





B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

TD Cowen’s 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. A link to webcast will be available prior to the event.



Investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact your representatives at the respective institutions to receive an invitation to attend their conference.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s LEO satellite constellation assures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

investorrelations@globalstar.com