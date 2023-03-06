Globalstar to Deliver 5G Private Networks and Services Powered by Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), a leading telecom infrastructure provider, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. involving a portfolio of 5G Private Network technologies, including Qualcomm® FSM™ 5G RAN Platforms for small cells, as well as select Qualcomm Snapdragon™ Modem-RF Systems, supporting Rel 15/16, that will utilize Globalstar Band n53 terrestrial spectrum around the world.

As part of the collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies plans to make select Qualcomm FSM Platforms commercially available that will be optimized to work with Globalstar’s Band n53 terrestrial spectrum for private networks. Additionally, Globalstar will license its Band n53 spectrum to system integrators supporting the deployment of 5G Private Network solutions utilizing small cell radios and devices running on such Qualcomm FSM Platforms. It is also envisioned that the Qualcomm Edgewise™ Suite will play a key role for Globalstar in helping system integrators to successfully manage these new 5G Private Networks solution deployments.

“We are happy to be building on our long history of close collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Globalstar to accelerate 5G Private Network benefits for enterprises. The future of 5G Private Networks will be built on a foundation of high performance, reliable, and architecturally flexible RAN solutions,” said Gerardo Giaretta, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Through the use of the Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platform and Qualcomm Edgewise Suite, Globalstar, and our many selected system integrators around the globe can provide customers with premium performance while meeting challenging power, cost, size and multi-vendor interoperability requirements for 5G Private Network infrastructure.”

“This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies represents a critical step in fully developing the terrestrial ecosystem for Band n53,” said Globalstar Vice President, Kyle Pickens. “Qualcomm Technologies’ long history of leadership in chipset development for mobility services made the collaboration a strategic choice as we surveyed the terrestrial landscape. Furthermore, Qualcomm Technologies’ strong relationships with system integrators around the globe and ability to deliver a seamless solution for enterprises made this an easy decision. With Qualcomm Technologies, we believe we can significantly improve our ability to deliver our connectivity solutions to the widest audience in the shortest period of time.”

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit and communicate in smarter ways — easily, quickly, securely, and affordably — offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The company’s LEO satellite constellation assures a secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting key operational data, and saving lives — from any location — for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel with a growing ecosystem to improve their customers’ wireless connectivity. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

Qualcomm, Qualcomm Edgewise, and FSM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

