Globalstar, Inc. Earnings Release and Call Notice

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSAT) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 27, 2025 after the market closes. The release will be available over the wire and from the Globalstar, Inc. website at www.globalstar.com. The Company will also conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss these results. Details are as follows:

Earnings Call: The earnings call will be available via webcast from the following link. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3tgt97ge To participate in the earnings call via teleconference, participants should register at the following link to receive an email containing the dial-in number and unique passcode. Participant Teleconference Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI608b610878234bf895e07198bfd3d60b Audio Replay: For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s Low Earth Orbit ("LEO") satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation internet of things ("IoT") hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia.

