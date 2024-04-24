Globalstar Celebrates 10,000 Rescue Milestone with SPOT Brand Giveaway

SPOT data reveals that adventurists lack tools, skills and confidence for safe journeys underscoring the continued importance of satellite messengers

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), the leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, today announced a 10,000 rescue milestone. This achievement reflects Globalstar’s unwavering commitment to safety and preparedness, through its award-winning product portfolio with SPOT satellite messengers leading the way.





This landmark milestone includes incidents, many of which were life-threatening, where emergency support was rapidly delivered precisely where needed thanks to satellite-enabled alerts from SPOT devices. SPOT-initiated rescues have taken place all over the globe, on six continents and in over 100 countries.

“At SPOT, our mission is to ensure everyone can enjoy safe, outdoor adventures with the comfort of knowing help is just one button away,” says Vice President of Global Sales Jake Rembert, “We are incredibly proud to have facilitated 10,000 rescues.”

SPOT’s one-touch SOS capability instantly sends an alert including a user’s GPS coordinates to Globalstar partner, FocusPoint. From there, needs are assessed and local first responders are engaged to dispatch help rapidly. This direct access to emergency resources underscores a continued consumer need for connectivity, especially for adventurists in remote areas outside of cellular range.

A recent survey conducted by SPOT found that 2/3 of people are interested in adventure travel experiences to lesser-known and isolated destinations and are likely or very likely to consider travelling alone. Yet, about half of all respondents say they are not confident in their basic survival skills if lost in the wilderness with no technology, underscoring the criticality of satellite messengers as a personal safety device.

In honor of the 10,000th rescue milestone, SPOT is additionally offering the chance to become the Off-the-Grid Guru, traversing unknown destinations, as well as highlighting the perks of adventure travel. SPOT will be rewarding the lucky experienced traveler who has the best solo travel tip with $10,000 to support their next trip to the world’s hidden gems.

