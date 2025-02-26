Globalstar Announces Two-Way Satellite IoT Solution

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar, Inc., (Nasdaq: GSAT) (“Globalstar”), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, today announced the launch of a two-way satellite IoT solution via its LEO constellation.

This new connectivity solution offers a unique low-power satellite communication platform. It enables assured delivery, low-latency messaging, and reliable, globally available command and control for a wide variety of applications, such as fleet tracking, asset monitoring, pipeline telemetry, vessel tracking, disaster communications, and precision farming.

Globalstar’s two-way RM200M module is the first satellite module with integrated GNSS, Bluetooth®, accelerometer, and application processor. “Until now, Globalstar's 500,000+ deployed active units have been only able to support one way tracking and telemetry applications. I'm proud of our refocused product development team, whose hard work under new leadership has enabled us to deliver full two-way satellite Commercial IoT solutions,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, Globalstar CEO. “We have an extremely low-cost structure which leverages the investments made for our consumer wholesale business. With our time-tested uplink and our new state-of-the-art downlink, we intend to aggressively compete for subscribers.”

RM200M key features include:

The first satellite module with integrated GNSS, Bluetooth, accelerometer and apps processor, enabling the full power of the LEO satellite network

A single-stack chipset to support hardware consolidation and cost savings

Affordable, resilient, global LEO satellite connectivity

Edge computing for device-level processing

Future-proofed to support cellular connectivity from the same module

Lasso Technologies, LLC (“Lasso”), a leader in oil and gas tank monitoring solutions, has leveraged the module to quickly bring new products to market. As a beta customer, Lasso has experienced firsthand the simplicity and efficiency of the RM200M and the low-code application Realm Enablement Suite platform, seamlessly integrating it into their systems and rapidly advancing from concept to deployment in record time.

“This module is simple, straightforward, and easy to work with – we had it up and running right away,” said Lasso CEO Peter McCormick. “This has been a game-changer, cutting our development time so significantly that we could customize the firmware for our specific application within the same week of receiving the beta unit. That kind of speed is almost unheard of in this industry. The capabilities are unmatched by any technology that we have seen.”

TGI Connect (“TGI”), a leading transportation technology provider specializing in trailer utilization, dwell time, and maintenance, is unlocking new business opportunities with Globalstar’s RM200M module. Traditionally focused on trailers, TGI is now leveraging two-way connectivity to expand into the temperature monitoring trailer market and provide off-grid satellite connectivity to Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance companies for tractors, opening new revenue streams and enhancing service offerings for the transportation market.

“The RM200M gives us a simple yet powerful way to expand into new markets with minimal development time,” said Bill Wright, TGI CEO. “Two-way connectivity allows us to bring temperature monitoring online quickly and provide seamless two-way satellite connectivity to ELD compliance companies for tractors operating off-grid. The ease of use and rapid integration mean we can introduce solutions to market faster than ever, adding significant value to both our customers and our business.”

