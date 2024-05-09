Home Business Wire Globalstar Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Operational Updates
COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) today announced its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.


Rebecca Clary, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our financial results for the first quarter, which generally exceeded our expectations with total revenue higher on a sequential basis as well as compared to the prior year quarterly average. As previously disclosed, the prior year’s first quarter included nonrecurring service revenue, as well as a spike in subscriber equipment sales when inventory was replenished after supply chain disruptions were resolved. Since we anticipated these factors, today we re-iterate our full year 2024 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance issued in February. We are excited about how 2024 has started and even more excited about what we expect to come in the balance of the year.”

Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Since our last earnings report, Globalstar has made significant progress on our new initiatives that we expect to drive future revenue growth: by signing and starting the first phase of a new government contract, by testing a new technology on our satellite constellation, and by commencing commercial shipments of our XCOM RAN products. In addition, we are seeing customer interest in the combination of XCOM RAN and our terrestrial n53 spectrum holdings. We will continue developing these products over the coming year. We have also improved our going forward margins on a number of products by optimizing our global manufacturing footprint.”

Dr. Jacobs continued, “Globalstar’s satellite services business has proven that it can innovate and define entirely new categories, first with SPOT a generation ago and more recently with our wholesale capacity services. Furthermore, we expect the replenishment MDA satellites to launch next year to ensure quality services beyond the next decade. Optimizing the long term financial impact from the retained satellite capacity is important to the company and we will continue to offer differentiated and valuable services while monetizing our capacity.”

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • In February, we initiated the proof-of-concept (POC) phase for a government services company to utilize our satellite network for mission critical applications with over-the-air testing expected this quarter. Assuming successful completion of the POC, we expect to commence a five-year agreement that contains annual minimum revenue commitments escalating to $20 million in the fifth year, with the expectation of significant upside through a revenue share arrangement. This opportunity represents a creative use of our satellite and spectrum assets, which does not require utilization of material amounts of our capacity, so that we may deploy it for other customers.
  • In February, we announced an important customer win for our XCOM RAN product. One of the world’s largest retailers selected the XCOM RAN for deployment in certain of their Micro Fulfillment Centers (MFC). These MFCs are very difficult wireless environments, supporting hundreds of fast-moving robots that cannot risk losing connectivity. XCOM RAN solves significant MFC pain points, and we expect to roll out our technology to more of their locations and to provide similar solutions for others. In April, we began commercial deliveries under this contract.
  • Globalstar recently conducted over-the-air testing for XCOM RAN running on 10MHz bandwidth, demonstrating its ability to support hundreds of robots for MFC. In capacity tests, the system showed gains of 4x to 5x for downlink and uplink, respectively, compared to traditional small cell implementations and we expect these gains will double in the coming year. XCOM RAN turns processing power into wireless throughput. When using a narrower bandwidth, we can apply more processing per MHz without increasing cost. Globalstar will demonstrate these results directly on n53 when radios are available.
  • In April, we were notified that Globalstar’s XCOMP technology will be utilized as part of the first phase of a government funded study for applying advanced open based 5G technologies in challenging environments. The intent of the effort is to accelerate the inclusion of advanced applications, such as automated logistics, where conventional WiFi and cellular technologies may fall short.
  • Globalstar’s terrestrial wireless business continues to offer outsized potential, and our early wins validate this view. Our combination of greenfield 5G spectrum and the capacity gains offered by XCOM RAN are individually and collectively exciting and offer multinational companies border spanning solutions. We believe this offering is unique with no other company currently possessing greenfield spectrum focused on private 5G across multiple geographies. We believe this is an untapped resource, with a now thriving ecosystem supported by Qualcomm’s major device and infrastructure chipsets. Going forward, our goal with Band n53 is to generate recurring revenue from as many places as we can. We expect nominal incremental expense for Globalstar associated with Band n53 and believe it can generate sustainable and growing cash flows at scale.
  • In 2023, we filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to authorize a replacement constellation for our HIBLEO-4 filing, including a new 15-year license term. The FCC accepted our application for filing, and it has completed a public comment cycle. We are pleased with the progress we have made and expect to receive the requested replacement authorization soon. Most recently, the FCC dismissed another company’s application to operate in our same licensed frequencies and reaffirmed that, like Iridium, Globalstar is exclusively licensed in its portion of the Big LEO band.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Service Revenue

Service revenue increased $0.5 million during the first quarter of 2024 from the first quarter of 2023. After excluding the nonrecurring revenue item recorded in the prior year period, service revenue would have increased by $3.7 million, or 7%.

Earlier this year, we executed an agreement with a government services company to utilize our satellite network for a mission critical service for government applications. The one-year $2.5 million POC phase commenced in February 2024 and is progressing as planned. This agreement has a five-year term and, if the project is implemented, contains annual minimum revenue commitments escalating to $20 million in the fifth year, with potential for significant upside through the agreement’s revenue share arrangement.

For subscriber-driven revenue, Commercial IoT continues to grow. During the first quarter of 2024, Commercial IoT service revenue increased 24% from the first quarter of 2023, due to increases in both ARPU and the subscriber base. 2023 was a record year for gross subscriber activations, contributing to increased revenue during the first quarter of 2024 from these new subscribers.

Service revenue associated with legacy services was lower due to fewer Duplex and SPOT subscribers. SPOT subscribers have been unfavorably impacted by competitive pressure as well as supply chain disruptions that have now been resolved, but reduced the amount of inventory in retail locations that was available to be sold to customers for several quarters. Duplex service revenue declined at an expected rate due to attrition in the subscriber base, offset partially by an ARPU increase.

Subscriber Equipment Sales

Revenue generated from subscriber equipment sales was down $2.7 million from the prior year’s quarter due to the timing of Commercial IoT and SPOT device sales. In the first quarter of 2023, we recovered from significant inventory shortages and experienced higher sales as a result of product availability. To illustrate this point, the first quarter of 2023 was a record high for any first quarter in the Company’s history for both SPOT and Commercial IoT.

(Loss) Income from Operations

Loss from operations was $4.7 million during the first quarter of 2024, compared to income from operations of $7.2 million during the first quarter of 2023. Higher operating expenses coupled with lower equipment revenue (discussed above) drove the loss during the first quarter of 2024.

Stock-based compensation increased from the prior year’s first quarter due primarily to restricted stock units granted in connection with the XCOM License Agreement in September 2023.

Cost of services increased from higher gateway operating costs – maintenance, security, IT and personnel expenses – have increased in line with our expanded global ground infrastructure necessitated by our wholesale agreement. A significant portion of these costs are reimbursed to us, and this consideration is recognized as revenue when earned in the subsequent year. Cost of services also increased due to non-cash costs associated with the Support Services Agreement (the “SSA”) we entered into in August 2023 in connection with the XCOM License Agreement.

Management, general and administrative costs (MG&A) costs were higher due to increased legal and professional fees for various short-term efforts as well as non-cash costs associated with the SSA (discussed above).

Net Loss

Net loss was $13.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. This variance was due primarily to a loss from operations (for the reasons discussed above). During the first quarter of 2023, we recognized a nonrecurring, non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt; this favorable fluctuation was offset by unfavorable fluctuations in foreign currency gains and losses and higher interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.6 million during the first quarter of 2024 compared to $32.6 million during the prior year’s first quarter, due primarily to lower subscriber equipment revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on its usage and presentation, as well as a reconciliation to GAAP net income (loss), refer to “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA”.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, we held cash and cash equivalents of $59.3 million, compared to $56.7 million as of December 31, 2023. During the first quarter, net cash flows generated from operations of $29.8 million and net cash flows from financing activities of $27.1 million were used to fund capital expenditures of $54.2 million.

Operating cash flows include cash receipts from the performance of wholesale capacity services as well as cash received from subscribers related to the purchase of equipment and satellite voice and data services. We use cash in operating activities primarily for network costs, personnel costs, inventory purchases and other general corporate expenditures. Investing outflows largely relate to network upgrades associated with the Service Agreements, including milestone work under the satellite procurement agreement with MDA and the launch services agreement with SpaceX. Financing inflows related to proceeds from the 2023 Funding Agreement.

Over the next twelve months, our sources of cash are also expected to include operating cash flows generated from the business. These sources of cash will be used to pay capital expenditures associated with the new satellites and associated launch costs as well as debt service costs.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

We reiterate our financial outlook for 2024.

  • Total revenue between $225 million and $250 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 50%

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s LEO satellite constellation assures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia.

For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

Safe Harbor Language for Globalstar Releases

This press release contains certain statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, such as the statements regarding our ability to identify and realize opportunities and to generate the expected revenues and other benefits of the XCOM License Agreement, our ability to integrate the licensed technology into our current line of business, the ability of Dr. Jacobs and other new employees to drive innovation and growth, our expectations with respect to the pursuit of terrestrial spectrum authorities globally, the success of current and potential future applications for our terrestrial spectrum, future increases in our revenue and profitability, our ability to meet our obligations under, and profit from, the Service Agreements, and other statements contained in this release regarding matters that are not historical facts, involve predictions. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are believed to be accurate as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results or developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Additional information on factors that could influence our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

GLOBALSTAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

Service revenue

$

53,465

 

 

$

52,954

 

Subscriber equipment sales

 

3,015

 

 

 

5,690

 

Total revenue

 

56,480

 

 

 

58,644

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation, amortization, and accretion shown separately below)

 

16,759

 

 

 

11,820

 

Cost of subscriber equipment sales

 

2,158

 

 

 

4,309

 

Marketing, general and administrative

 

10,646

 

 

 

9,631

 

Stock-based compensation

 

9,227

 

 

 

3,760

 

Reduction in the value of long-lived assets

 

305

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization, and accretion

 

22,097

 

 

 

21,933

 

Total operating expenses

 

61,192

 

 

 

51,453

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

(4,712

)

 

 

7,191

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

(10,403

)

Interest income and expense, net of amounts capitalized

 

(3,785

)

 

 

(2,032

)

Foreign currency (loss) gain

 

(3,842

)

 

 

1,907

 

Other

 

(849

)

 

 

(99

)

Total other expenses

 

(8,476

)

 

 

(10,627

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(13,188

)

 

 

(3,436

)

Income tax expense

 

8

 

 

 

44

 

Net loss

$

(13,196

)

 

$

(3,480

)

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

 

(15,840

)

 

 

(6,095

)

Net loss per common share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.00

)

Diluted

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.00

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

1,882,605

 

 

 

1,811,831

 

Diluted

 

1,882,605

 

 

 

1,811,831

 

GLOBALSTAR, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value and share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

March 31,

2024

 

December 31,

2023

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

59,282

 

 

$

56,744

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,585 and $2,312, respectively

 

42,830

 

 

 

48,743

 

Inventory

 

14,407

 

 

 

14,582

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

19,458

 

 

 

22,584

 

Total current assets

 

135,977

 

 

 

142,653

 

Property and equipment, net

 

625,515

 

 

 

624,002

 

Operating lease right of use assets, net

 

33,573

 

 

 

34,164

 

Prepaid satellite costs and customer receivable

 

12,482

 

 

 

12,443

 

Intangible and other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $12,798 and $12,385, respectively

 

109,459

 

 

 

111,047

 

Total assets

$

917,006

 

 

$

924,309

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

34,600

 

 

$

34,600

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

28,268

 

 

 

28,985

 

Accrued satellite construction costs

 

18,796

 

 

 

58,187

 

Payables to affiliates

 

261

 

 

 

459

 

Deferred revenue, net

 

53,757

 

 

 

53,677

 

Total current liabilities

 

135,682

 

 

 

175,908

 

Long-term debt

 

364,123

 

 

 

325,700

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

28,497

 

 

 

29,244

 

Deferred revenue, net

 

1,543

 

 

 

3,213

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

10,107

 

 

 

11,265

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

404,270

 

 

 

369,422

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred Stock of $0.0001 par value; 99,700,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

Series A Preferred Convertible Stock of $0.0001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized and 149,425 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

Voting Common Stock of $0.0001 par value; 2,150,000,000 shares authorized; 1,883,934,020 and 1,881,194,682 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

188

 

 

 

188

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,447,581

 

 

 

2,438,703

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

7,463

 

 

 

5,070

 

Retained deficit

 

(2,078,178

)

 

 

(2,064,982

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

377,054

 

 

 

378,979

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

917,006

 

 

$

924,309

 

GLOBALSTAR, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Net loss

 

$

(13,196

)

 

$

(3,480

)

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income and expense, net

 

 

3,785

 

 

 

2,032

 

Derivative loss

 

 

953

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

8

 

 

 

44

 

Depreciation, amortization, and accretion

 

 

22,097

 

 

 

21,933

 

EBITDA

 

 

13,647

 

 

 

20,529

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash compensation

 

 

9,227

 

 

 

3,760

 

Foreign exchange gain and other

 

 

3,738

 

 

 

(2,118

)

Reduction in value of long-lived assets

 

 

305

 

 

 

 

Non-cash consideration under SSA (2)

 

 

1,392

 

 

 

 

Transaction costs

 

 

1,325

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

10,403

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

29,634

 

 

$

32,574

 

(1)

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion and derivative (gains)/losses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash compensation expense, reduction in the value of assets, foreign exchange (gains)/losses, and certain other non-cash or non-recurring charges as applicable. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to manage the Company’s business and to compare its results more closely to the results of its peers. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measurements, such as net income/(loss). These terms, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

 

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measurement of its operating performance. The Company believes it best reflects changes across time in the Company’s performance, including the effects of pricing, cost control and other operational decisions. The Company’s management uses Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA also is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies in similar industries. As indicated, Adjusted EBITDA does not include interest expense on borrowed money or depreciation expense on our capital assets or the payment of income taxes, which are necessary elements of the Company’s operations. Because Adjusted EBITDA does not account for these expenses, its utility as a measure of the Company’s operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the Company’s management does not view Adjusted EBITDA in isolation and also uses other measurements, such as revenues and operating profit, to measure operating performance.

 

(2)

In connection with the License Agreement with XCOM, the Company entered into a Support Services Agreement (the “SSA”) with XCOM. Fees payable by Globalstar pursuant to the SSA were or are to be paid in shares of its common stock.

 

GLOBALSTAR, INC.

SCHEDULE OF SELECTED OPERATING METRICS

(In thousands, except subscriber and ARPU data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31, 2024

 

March 31, 2023

Service revenue:

 

 

 

Subscriber services

 

 

 

Duplex

$

4,755

 

$

5,751

SPOT

 

10,243

 

 

11,314

Commercial IoT

 

6,437

 

 

5,178

Wholesale capacity services

 

31,629

 

 

30,411

Engineering and other services

 

401

 

 

300

Total service revenue

 

53,465

 

 

52,954

 

 

 

 

Subscriber equipment sales

 

3,015

 

 

5,690

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

$

56,480

 

$

58,644

Average subscribers

 

 

 

Duplex

 

29,257

 

 

36,616

SPOT

 

249,640

 

 

266,067

Commercial IoT

 

502,915

 

 

462,077

Other

 

314

 

 

400

Total

 

782,126

 

 

765,160

 

 

 

 

ARPU (1)

 

 

 

Duplex

$

54.18

 

$

52.35

SPOT

 

13.68

 

 

14.17

Commercial IoT

 

4.27

 

 

3.74

(1)

 

Average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) measures service revenues per month divided by the average number of subscribers during that month. Average monthly revenue per user as so defined may not be similar to average monthly revenue per unit as defined by other companies in the Company’s industry, is not a measurement under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information contained in the Company’s statement of operations. The Company believes that average monthly revenue per user provides useful information concerning the appeal of its rate plans and service offerings and its performance in attracting and retaining high value customers.

 

