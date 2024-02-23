Globalstar Announces Commercial Availability of XCOM RAN Multipoint Radio System for Private Network Wireless Optimization; Solution Being Deployed by Major Global Retailer

Provides >4X increased capacity gains over baseline 5G NR Systems

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) today announced the commercial availability of XCOM RAN, a multipoint radio access network (RAN) that delivers greater capacity and coverage in dense 5G wireless applications with significantly more efficient use of spectrum. XCOM RAN supports high capacity and seamless mobility that allows optimizing applications such as industrial automation systems, stadium streaming services, enterprises, campuses, mining, and extended reality.





Globalstar’s XCOM RAN, which was chosen for initial deployment at select sites by a large global retailer, delivers at least 4x higher capacity gains than traditional private 5G systems both in the downlink and uplink. XCOM RAN meets the high-performance, high-reliability requirements of warehouse automation, offering ease of use and higher efficiencies within a scalable design. Globalstar is providing its connectivity solution comprising hardware, software, and services, with several systems expected to be delivered in 2024.

Built on Open RAN (ORAN) architecture, XCOM RAN features joint processing algorithms that support superior end-to-end system performance, eliminating handoff boundaries and interference conditions while allowing users to scale quickly and economically.

“With XCOM RAN, we set out to apply our decades of wireless system design experience into creating transformative and differentiated performance for private wireless 5G networks and beyond. We have significantly increased the amount of data that can be transmitted over a given spectrum allocation, while improving other performance measures — all within a flexible solution that provides the ability for future performance improvements,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, CEO of Globalstar. “The many benefits of XCOM RAN support the imperatives of our initial customer to control costs and maximize revenue in their demanding and mission critical application.”

According to research firm Signal Research Group, “The XCOM technology differs from traditional inbuilding solutions — such as small cells and DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems)— in that it provides extremely high downlink and uplink capacity that can be both ubiquitous and highly concentrated in nature. Further, it achieves these performance gains within a single logical cell comprised of multiple RRU (Remote Radio Units). The results are that inter-cell interference is nonexistent and there are no interruptions due to cell handovers. Most impressive, the bidirectional capacity gains documented were largely immune to the location and concentration of the devices in the network.”

Globalstar Vice President of Terrestrial Network Tamer Kadous said, “5G private networks are used for many applications. While XCOM RAN can benefit the entire spectrum of use cases, it stands out when addressing the most demanding KPIs. I am delighted to see the culmination of our intensive efforts over the past few years with the launch of our first product, and proud that our first commercial sale is with one of the world’s largest retailers.”

XCOM RAN technology lends itself to a variety of use applications:

Micro fulfillment Center (MFC), Warehouse, Retail, Manufacturing: XCOM RAN integrates with programable logic controllers (PLC) and scales easily with additional Radio Units – providing significant performance and capacity gains as compared to traditional small cell and DAS systems.

Stadiums and Arenas: XCOM RAN technology integrates seamlessly with 5G streaming services to enable fans inside the stadium with access to high-definition multimedia services.

Enterprises, Campuses, Mining, and dense wireless deployments: XCOM RAN technology helps organizations enhance the 5G experience by optimizing their private wireless capabilities by speeding up operations and supporting AI-driven applications.

Extended Reality / Augmented Reality: XCOM RAN technology integrates with VR head mounted displays (HMDs) to push extended reality content for diverse applications, from aiding in medical procedures and enhancing navigation and gaming experiences to revolutionizing shopping.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s LEO satellite constellation assures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

