Globalstar Announces 2024 Financial Results

Full year 2024 revenue increased 12% to a record $250.3 million, exceeding the high end of revenue guidance

Record annual service revenue for Commercial IoT, representing a 15% increase from the prior year

On track to deliver scheduled milestones to support next phases of direct-to-cellular service

Received $0.9 billion of the total $1.7 billion investment under the Updated Services Agreements announced in November 2024

Uplisted to the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 11, 2025, following effectiveness of a 1-for-15 reverse stock split

"Globalstar reported strong fourth quarter and full year results, highlighted by a year-over-year revenue increase of 12%, marking an annual record. Net loss for the year was $63.2 million, driven predominantly by non-operating items such as a loss on extinguishment of debt and foreign currency loss. However, adjusted EBITDA* was a record $135.3 million in 2024, compared to $116.7 million for 2023. This increase was driven by strong revenue growth across our key service offerings. Looking ahead to 2025, we are reiterating our previously-issued financial guidance for the year, with revenue expected to be in the range of $260 million to $285 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be approximately 50%, impacted by incremental strategic investments in terrestrial network and other long-term growth initiatives,” commented Rebecca Clary, Chief Financial Officer.

Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer, said, “2024 was a remarkable year for Globalstar as we executed well on several key initiatives that we believe will enable long-term, sustainable growth. We made important strides enhancing our product portfolio to address key end markets including consumer and government defense. This is highlighted through our recent partnership announcements with Parsons Corporation, Peiker Holding Company, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies. Furthermore, the recent expansion of our wholesale capacity arrangement demonstrates the importance of our network and we are pleased to further this relationship.”

Dr. Jacobs continued, “While 2024 was a success by many measures, there remains a massive opportunity in front of us. We expect to make continued progress on our recently announced partnerships, along with the advances in our XCOM RAN technology, which we demonstrated live for the first time at our analyst and investor day in December. Finally, I would like to thank all of our employees for their dedication and hard work throughout 2024.”

RECENT OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Executed an updated services agreement with our wholesale capacity customer , which includes development of a new satellite constellation, expanded ground infrastructure and increased global MSS licensing (the "Expanded MSS Network") as described in more detail in our November 1, 2024 Form 8-K. Globalstar will retain 100% of all terrestrial, MSS and other revenue and will continue to allocate 85% of its current and future network capacity to render the satellite services to the customer across existing and new satellites. Globalstar reserved 15% of its network capacity to service our direct MSS customers.

, which includes development of a new satellite constellation, expanded ground infrastructure and increased global MSS licensing (the "Expanded MSS Network") as described in more detail in our November 1, 2024 Form 8-K. Globalstar will retain 100% of all terrestrial, MSS and other revenue and will continue to allocate 85% of its current and future network capacity to render the satellite services to the customer across existing and new satellites. Globalstar reserved 15% of its network capacity to service our direct MSS customers. Announced an exclusive partnership with Parsons Corporation for public sector and defense applications and announced a successful demonstration of Parsons’ software-defined satellite communications solution using Globalstar’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. The proof of concept, which commenced in the first half of 2024, is progressing through the necessary steps to enter commercial service. This successful demonstration marks an important milestone as the first of its kind in North America. It unlocks previously thought impossible, new mission-critical solutions tailored for radio frequency-congested environments, setting a new standard for global communication services in complex and often challenging operating conditions.

for public sector and defense applications and announced a successful demonstration of Parsons’ software-defined satellite communications solution using Globalstar’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. The proof of concept, which commenced in the first half of 2024, is progressing through the necessary steps to enter commercial service. This successful demonstration marks an important milestone as the first of its kind in North America. It unlocks previously thought impossible, new mission-critical solutions tailored for radio frequency-congested environments, setting a new standard for global communication services in complex and often challenging operating conditions. Commenced a strategic partnership with Peiker Holding GmbH to bring satellite-based emergency services and telematics capabilities to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The partnership enables Peiker to represent Globalstar in Europe and support Globalstar not only with the introduction and distribution in the European market, but also acting as a technical support partner in relevant projects. In addition, Peiker will contribute its own product development resources and initiatives to optimize the performance of Globalstar technologies for other automotive applications.

to bring satellite-based emergency services and telematics capabilities to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The partnership enables Peiker to represent Globalstar in Europe and support Globalstar not only with the introduction and distribution in the European market, but also acting as a technical support partner in relevant projects. In addition, Peiker will contribute its own product development resources and initiatives to optimize the performance of Globalstar technologies for other automotive applications. Received a 15-year renewal of Globalstar’s blanket mobile earth terminal authorization from the Federal Communications Commission. This radio station authorization provides our authority to operate numerous categories of mobile earth terminals with its U.S. and French-licensed NGSO satellites throughout the U.S. and its territories for our millions of users.

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenue

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $61.2 million, which was comprised of $57.7 million of service revenue and $3.5 million of revenue generated from subscriber equipment sales. Total revenue increased 17% from the prior year's fourth quarter due to higher service revenue.

Higher service revenue of $8.7 million, or an increase of 18%, was due primarily to higher wholesale capacity services. This increase was due to fees earned related to certain expanded services that began in 2024, which are expected to continue as we provide services under the Updated Service Agreements.

Total subscriber driven revenue was down $1.3 million, due to continued, expected churn in the Duplex subscriber base as well as fewer gross activations for SPOT. Partially offsetting this decline was an 8% increase in Commercial IoT due to increases in both average subscribers and average revenue per user ("ARPU"). ARPU is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, refer to “Schedule of Selected Operating Measures”.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $4.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.0 million during the prior year's fourth quarter. This improvement was due to higher revenue (as discussed above) offset partially by a slight increase in operating expenses.

Operating expenses were $65.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $64.4 million during the prior year's fourth quarter, representing an increase of $1.0 million, or 2%. Higher cost of services was offset partially by lower stock-based compensation. Higher cost of services resulted primarily from product development and network operating costs, such as personnel and maintenance costs. These network-related costs are necessary to support our new and upgraded global ground infrastructure; a significant portion of these costs are reimbursed to us, and this consideration is recognized as revenue. Stock-based compensation was lower during the fourth quarter of 2024, resulting from the timing of expenses associated with restricted stock units granted to certain executives in connection with the intellectual property license agreement (the “License Agreement”) with XCOM Labs, Inc. (now known as Virewirx, Inc.).

Net Loss

Net loss was $50.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $15.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. In 2024, net loss was driven by a non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt associated with the paydown of the 2023 13% Notes as well as unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Other items partially offset these unfavorable variances, including lower net interest expense (due to higher capitalized interest) and a loss on equity issuance associated with the warrants to purchase shares our common stock issued during the fourth quarter of 2023 that did not recur in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $30.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $25.1 million for the same period in 2023. This 21% increase was due to higher revenue of $8.8 million offset partially by a $3.5 million increase in operating expenses (both excluding adjustments for non-cash or non-recurring items). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, refer to “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenue

Total revenue was $250.3 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, which was comprised of $237.7 million of service revenue and $12.7 million of revenue generated from subscriber equipment sales. Total revenue increased 12% from 2023 and reached a record high for the Company. This increase was due to an increase in service revenue, offset partially by a decrease in revenue generated from subscriber equipment sales.

Service revenue increased $33.5 million, or 16%, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Consistent with the quarterly results discussed above, higher wholesale capacity revenue was the primary driver of this increase. Higher Commercial IoT subscribers and ARPU also positively impacted 2024 revenue. Record service revenue from Commercial IoT during 2024 reflects growth with existing and new customers. 2024 service revenue also reflects the positive impact from new revenue arrangements, including services associated with our agreement with Parsons Corporation for mission-critical governmental applications, as well as services associated with XCOM RAN installations during the year. Partially offsetting these positive revenue drivers were fewer Duplex and SPOT subscribers during 2024.

Revenue generated from subscriber equipment sales decreased $7.0 million due primarily to the timing of sales of Commercial IoT devices as well as competitive pressure on sales of SPOT devices. Our pipeline for Commercial IoT sales opportunities remains strong, evidenced by a 35% increase in equipment sales volume on a consecutive quarter basis.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $0.9 million during 2024 compared to $0.2 million during 2023. This variance was due to higher operating expenses, offset partially by an increase in revenue in 2024. Higher cost of services and stock-based compensation were the primary expense increases during 2024, offset partially by lower cost of subscriber equipment.

The drivers of higher cost of services are consistent with the quarterly discussion above, in addition to higher product development costs as well as non-cash costs associated with the Support Services Agreement (the “SSA”) that we entered into in August 2023 in connection with the XCOM License Agreement. The decrease in cost of subscriber equipment is generally consistent with the decrease in the related device sales revenue during 2024; however, it is also related to margin improvement due to the mix of products sold in each period as well as the cost improvement from moving our manufacturing from China to Vietnam, which reduced tariffs incurred for U.S. imports for a portion of 2024.

Net Loss

Net loss was $63.2 million for 2024 compared to $24.7 million for 2023. This variance was due primarily to a higher loss on extinguishment of debt and unfavorable fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. During 2023, the payoff of the 2019 Facility Agreement resulted in a loss on extinguishment of debt totaling $10.4 million; during 2024, the payoff of the 2023 13% Notes resulted in a loss on extinguishment of debt totaling $27.4 million. Other items offset these unfavorable variances, including lower net interest expense (due to higher capitalized interest) and a loss on equity issuance associated with the warrants to purchase shares of our common stock issued during the fourth quarter of 2023 that did not recur in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $135.3 million in 2024, representing a margin of 54% and reaching a record high for the Company. This 16% increase from $116.7 million in 2023 was due to a $26.5 million increase in total revenue (for reasons previously discussed), offset partially by a $7.9 million increase in operating expenses (both excluding adjustments for non-cash or non-recurring items). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, refer to “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents were $391.2 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $56.7 million as of December 31, 2023. During 2024, net cash flows from operations of $439.2 million and net cash flows from financing activities of $157.2 million were used to fund capital expenditures of $260.6 million.

Operating cash flows include cash receipts from our customers, primarily from the performance of wholesale capacity services, as well as from subscribers for the purchase of equipment and satellite voice and data services. We use cash in operating activities primarily for network costs, personnel costs, inventory purchases and other general corporate expenditures. Investing outflows largely relate to network upgrades, including satellite construction and launch costs. Financing activities relate primarily to the 2021 and 2023 funding agreements with our largest customer, the issuance of the Customer Class B Units, as well as preferred stock dividend payments.

Cash flows during 2024 were significantly impacted by the Updated Services Agreements. Since the execution of the Updated Services Agreements in November 2024, the Company received cash payments from its customer totaling $689 million, including proceeds from the sale of Customer Class B Units (excluding in-kind contributions), proceeds from the issuance of the Current Debt Repayment that were used to pay off the 2023 13% Notes, and certain advance service payments under the Infrastructure Prepayment. A portion of the payments received was used to fund capital expenditures for the Extended MSS Network; the remaining amount of approximately $320 million was held in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024 and will be used in 2025 to procure infrastructure for the Extended MSS Network.

The total principal amount of our debt was $417.5 million at December 31, 2024 and $398.7 million at December 31, 2023. This increase was due primarily to proceeds from the 2023 funding agreement and PIK interest payments made to the lenders of the 2023 13% Notes prior to their payoff, offset partially by scheduled recoupments pursuant to the 2021 funding agreement.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

We reiterate our financial outlook for 2025 as follows:

Total revenue between $260 million and $285 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 50%

GLOBALSTAR, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Service revenue $ 57,681 $ 48,951 $ 237,689 $ 204,196 Subscriber equipment sales 3,496 3,458 12,660 19,612 Total revenue 61,177 52,409 250,349 223,808 Operating expenses: Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately below) 19,102 15,561 73,160 53,499 Cost of subscriber equipment sales 2,548 2,544 9,287 15,973 Cost of subscriber equipment sales - reduction in the value of inventory 327 — 327 — Marketing, general and administrative 11,996 11,615 43,434 43,458 Stock-based compensation 8,903 11,851 35,548 22,489 Reduction in the value of long-lived assets 20 328 556 363 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 22,530 22,503 88,986 88,191 Total operating expenses 65,426 64,402 251,298 223,973 Loss from operations (4,249 ) (11,993 ) (949 ) (165 ) Other (expense) income: Loss on extinguishment of debt (27,378 ) — (27,378 ) (10,403 ) Loss on equity issuance — (5,010 ) — (5,010 ) Interest income and expense, net of amounts capitalized (3,261 ) (3,562 ) (13,562 ) (14,609 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (13,192 ) 5,068 (16,609 ) 4,862 Other (1,926 ) 1,357 (2,531 ) 1,730 Total other expense (45,757 ) (2,147 ) (60,080 ) (23,430 ) Loss before income taxes (50,006 ) (14,140 ) (61,029 ) (23,595 ) Income tax expense 213 938 2,135 1,123 Net loss $ (50,219 ) $ (15,078 ) $ (63,164 ) $ (24,718 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (52,892 ) $ (17,751 ) $ (73,798 ) $ (35,323 ) Loss per common share: Basic (1) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.29 ) Diluted (1) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.14 ) (0.59 ) (0.29 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic (1) 126,231 125,187 125,877 122,334 Diluted (1) 126,231 125,187 125,877 122,334

(1) The number of shares has been restated to reflect the 1:15 reverse stock split effectuated on February 10, 2025.

GLOBALSTAR, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value and share data)

(unaudited) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 391,164 $ 56,744 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,504 and $2,312, respectively 26,952 48,743 Inventory 10,741 14,582 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,714 22,584 Total current assets 447,571 142,653 Property and equipment, net 673,632 624,002 Operating lease right of use assets, net 31,835 34,164 Prepaid network costs 312,342 12,443 Derivative asset 108,799 1,295 Intangible and other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $7,625 and $12,385, respectively 136,058 109,752 Total assets $ 1,710,237 $ 924,309 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 34,600 $ 34,600 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 29,677 28,985 Accrued network construction costs 15,613 58,187 Payables to affiliates 394 459 Deferred revenue, net 61,201 53,677 Total current liabilities 141,485 175,908 Long-term debt 476,822 325,700 Operating lease liabilities 26,256 29,244 Deferred revenue, net 288,171 3,213 Other non-current liabilities 418,620 11,265 Total non-current liabilities 1,209,869 369,422 Total liabilities 1,351,354 545,330 Stockholders’ equity: Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock of $0.0001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized and 149,425 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively — — Voting Common Stock of $0.0001 par value; 143,333,334 shares authorized; 126,424,799 and 125,412,979 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (1) 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 2,473,564 2,438,878 Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,452 5,070 Retained deficit (2,128,146 ) (2,064,982 ) Total stockholders’ equity 358,883 378,979 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,710,237 $ 924,309

