GlobalSign Partners with Seguridad America to Provide Localized Cybersecurity Product Support in Mexico

Leading certificate authority and top cybersecurity reseller to tackle Mexico’s certificate market together

BOSTON & MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalSign—GMO GlobalSign, Inc. (GlobalSign), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity security, digital signing and IoT solutions today announced an expanded partnership with IT reseller Seguridad America. The new agreement focuses on expanding GMO GlobalSign’s customer base in Mexico. Through the arrangement, Seguridad America will be responsible for selling GlobalSign’s entire Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)-based product line to Mexican businesses through their recently established Mexico City office. GlobalSign’s Regional Manager for Latin America, Blanca Yanulis, is overseeing the partnership with Seguridad America as they embark on this territory expansion.





GlobalSign’s partnership with Seguridad America ensures that Mexican businesses will be interacting with experienced cybersecurity professionals that understand the intricacies and complexities of PKI. The Seguridad America team will be able to offer complete support on GlobalSign products and solutions for certificate automation, digital signatures, IoT identity, email security and the rest of the company’s PKI-based offerings. In addition, the Mexico City-based team is prepared to provide faster customer response time and interaction in local languages.

The partnership with Seguridad America stems from the growing economic opportunities and demand for local support as Mexico’s cybersecurity needs shift due to increasing cybersecurity incidents and compliance with federal regulations. GlobalSign and Seguridad America have been partners since 2012.

“Mexico is an ideal market for GlobalSign to target since the country is a top target for hackers. We believe that our combined efforts here will result in Mexican businesses becoming more secure,” said Victor Gonzalez, President, Seguridad America. “After selling GlobalSign solutions for more than a decade, we are extremely familiar with their range of products and solutions. We look forward to our continued relationship as we build GlobalSign’s customer base here.”

The partnership to expand GlobalSign’s reach in Mexico is part of the company’s overall efforts to build its business in Latin America. Since 2021, the company opened a full service office in Belo Horizonte, Brazil and has become accredited to sell its products in Peru, Guatemala and Ecuador.

“We have seen growth in other regions of LATAM which provides further evidence there is a great opportunity for us in Mexico, the second largest country in Latin America,” said Lila Kee, General Manager, Americas, GMO GlobalSign, Inc. “Expanding our offerings here is important as we continue to grow worldwide. We look forward to serving the customers in this region to enable them to have the best solutions for certificate lifecycle management, document signing solutions and much more.”

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world’s most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings, K.K., a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, and has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

