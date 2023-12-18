GlobalMeet Recognized for Four Awards in G2’s Winter 2024 Report

Virtual event company named a leader in several categories by the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Awards—GlobalMeet, a leader in virtual event technology, today announces its recognition as a winner in four categories of the Winter 2024 report by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. GlobalMeet’s impressive digital event solutions, high-grade security and superior support have led the company to be named a leader in the Americas Regional Grid® Report for Webinar and a high performer in the Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Webinar. GlobalMeet also scored the highest and was deemed the easiest admin and easiest to use among customers with 1-50 employees in the Small-Business Usability Index for Webinar.





The acknowledgments from G2 are based on responses from real use cases for each question in the Winter 2024 Index for Webinar and Report for Webinar G2 review form.

“At GlobalMeet, we pride ourselves in providing a best-in-class solution for virtual and hybrid event experiences, bringing unmatched stability and scalability to ensure our customers’ most important moments are executed with ease,” said GlobalMeet President Michele Dobnikar. “We are honored to receive these acknowledgments from G2 and believe they are a testament to our continuous work of providing world-class services that allow enterprises and businesses of all sizes to execute and manage events seamlessly from production to execution and everything in between.”

The company’s rating in the following G2 reports, including the Americas Regional Grid® Report for Webinar, the Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Webinar, and the Small-Business Usability Index for Webinar, are based on strategic responses from industry professionals with experience using GlobalMeet’s solution. GlobalMeet’s inclusion in the Usability Index, resulting from 10 or more reviews and five responses for each usability-related question, determined the company’s overall rating amongst other competing solutions.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

For more information about GlobalMeet, visit www.globalmeet.com. To learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your review of GlobalMeet) visit G2’s webcast review page!

About GlobalMeet

GlobalMeet (a Pivotal Group portfolio company) is the only scalable, flexible, and secure event solution built and backed by event professionals who already have extensive experience in facilitating engaging and accessible hybrid and virtual events. With GlobalMeet, companies can conveniently flex between self-serve and managed events through the same technology, providing a consistent technology experience for small events, big events, and everything in between.

The platform is trusted by 50% of the largest U.S. banks, 50% of Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the top four of the world’s largest accounting and consulting firms, who audit 90% of all Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.globalmeet.com.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

