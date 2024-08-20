GlobalMeet Named Best Overall Event Management Platform

Virtual event leader recognized in 7th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards for excellence in marketing integrations, and setting new standards in event management technology.

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalMeet—GlobalMeet, a leader in virtual event technology, today announced its recognition as the Best Overall Event Management Platform in the prestigious international 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards. This recognition highlights GlobalMeet’s relentless drive to deliver scalable, reliable, and innovative solutions for training, webcasting, webinars, and virtual events.





GlobalMeet stood out among the competition in MarTech’s Event Management category for its comprehensive approach to providing memorable virtual experiences. GlobalMeet’s world-class webcasting solution allows companies to have complete control when their message matters with audiences around the world. Leveraging customizable branding options, AI capabilities for engagement, and easy integration with popular CRM and marketing platforms, GlobalMeet helps organizations ensure meaningful and consistent brand messaging while connecting with their core audiences.

The 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the marketing, sales and advertising industries. Embracing the essence of breakthrough technology, submissions for this year’s award program reached over 4,000 and were judged on the ability to address a true need, solve a critical problem, or seize an opportunity to create or revolutionize a new market or industry. Judges also evaluated solutions based on criteria including innovation, performance, ease of use and manageability, functionality, value, and impact.

“Receiving the ‘Best Overall Event Management Platform’ accolade in the 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards underscores our dedication to delivering a premium experience that enables businesses to hold events with confidence,” said Kim Niederman, CEO of GlobalMeet. “Our commitment to innovation fuels our drive to stand out as a leading partner for marketers across the globe and continually redefine the future impact of hybrid and virtual events.”

GlobalMeet’s event management platform offers a wide range of features to streamline the event management process, enhance audience engagement, and provide valuable insights through robust marketing analytics. With GlobalMeet, organizations can feel confident in their ability to deliver unforgettable and effective virtual and hybrid event experiences at scale to audiences around the world.

About GlobalMeet

50% of North America’s largest banks, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies choose GlobalMeet as their preferred webcasting provider. The world’s largest accounting firms, responsible for auditing 90% of the Fortune 500, rely on GlobalMeet. Trusted by the largest global enterprises for more than 20 years in the energy, financial services, hospitality, insurance, life sciences, professional services consulting, and technology sectors, the GlobalMeet CPE training, webcasting, webinar, and virtual events platform is customized to use your branding. GlobalMeet delivers full HD video and high-fidelity audio that scales to the largest audiences with polling, survey, chat, and Q&A for audience engagement. GlobalMeet’s live onboarding, training, technical support, and managed event production services ensure effortless events. Enabling On-Demand and Simulated Live playback of recorded events, your audience can watch at their convenience, supported by a full suite of captioning, transcription, and translation capabilities. Reporting analytics track everything and integrate with your CRM. For more information, visit www.globalmeet.com.

Contacts

Trent Waterhouse



trent@globalmeet.com

+1 623-523-1672