 Globalgig Shares SD-WAN Insights in Latest White Paper

SAN ANTONIO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalgig, a network platform and connectivity provider for global enterprises with TeleGeography, has unveiled a comprehensive white paper that highlights the transformative influence of SD-WAN in the IT landscape and explores its potential role in aiding business strategies during economic downturns.


The newly published report, “Elevate Your Network Game: How MSPs Are Redefining Connectivity for Modern Enterprises,” has drawn attention to the indispensable role of managed service providers (MSPs). With IT teams increasingly responsible for managing more with fewer resources, MSPs emerge as the solution, offering invaluable insights and ensuring businesses are agile and efficient.

Gina Nomellini, Globalgig chief operating officer, emphasized, “With 61% of enterprises turning to MSPs, it’s evident that strategic partnerships are transformative in today’s complex IT world. IT managers face mounting workloads and reduced teams, yet with insights like those in our white paper, they can navigate toward optimal network configurations, turning constrained budgets into powerful drivers of innovation and growth.”

The report also underscores:

  • The potential of a remarkable 42% annual TCO reduction for businesses harnessing SD-WAN through MSPs.
  • A staggering shift from 18% SD-WAN integration to an astonishing 47% adoption in a mere four years, emphasizing the technology’s growing relevance.
  • In-depth insights into security within SD-WAN, benefits and challenges of network diversification, and the rising potential of 5G in the SD-WAN realm.

This resource aims to provide IT professionals, business leaders and decision-makers with actionable insights to navigate the evolving network management landscape and guard against economic downturns and potential layoffs.

For comprehensive insights and strategies to stay ahead in this digital transformation era, access the white paper at https://bit.ly/49pESv8.

About Globalgig

Globalgig delivers hyperconnectivity for enterprises and mobile employees worldwide, leveraging its integrated network platform, Orchestra. Utilizing diverse technologies such as SD-WAN, wireless, UCaaS and managed network services, Globalgig designs innovative solutions customized to enterprises’ unique needs and backed by the efficiency of a single provider. Globalgig is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices across the U.S. and in the U.K., France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. To learn more, visit www.globalgig.com.

