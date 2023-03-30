Globalgig Launches Orchestra 3.0 Network Platform

Includes All Globalgig Network Services and Provides Advanced Wireless Management

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalgig, a network platform and connectivity provider for global enterprises, announced today the release of its Orchestra 3.0 management software. With this launch, Globalgig customers have access to inventory and billing information across all the company’s products including wireless, SD-WAN, network services, voice, managed services, and equipment, as well as advanced reporting and self-service options for wireless services worldwide.

Globalgig wireless customers can activate and manage their full inventory of wireless SIM cards in Orchestra for a seamless global experience across all mobile network operators. With the release of Orchestra 3.0, Globalgig has expanded its wireless reporting capabilities to support its large enterprise customers with global SIM deployments, providing the tools and intelligence they need to manage their global infrastructure with ease and efficiency. The platform now provides customizable reporting with the use of feature-rich reporting widgets. Wireless reporting features include usage by service, usage by SIM (by day and country), current month usage, call data record export and the ability to drill into SIM detail by service. Globalgig has also added historical usage by plan, advanced filtering options such as billing account and billing group, interactive graphical data analysis, and the ability to drill into usage by plan and by country.

According to Ernest Cunningham, CEO of Globalgig, this latest release of Orchestra represents a next-generation platform that offers customers the comprehensive information they need to maximize their wireless connectivity. Furthermore, it provides a foundation for managing all their network services with the same level of ease as their wireless solutions. “Our enterprise customers operate in complex, multi-vendor environments, and this platform provides the tools and intelligence needed to manage their global infrastructure with a single pane of glass,” Cunningham explained. “We are excited to enhance our customers’ capabilities with this launch and remain committed to delivering an excellent service experience.”

Globalgig Orchestra is a Software as a Service platform which is available across Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. As Globalgig’s software and systems are certified as SOC2, Type 2 compliant, the platform utilizes multifactor authentication to secure all user connections. Orchestra is a cloud-based portal which is also accessible to customers via a full suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) for optimized performance. Globalgig also connects to its suppliers around the world via API to facilitate rapid provisioning and service repairs.

Globalgig delivers hyperconnectivity for enterprises and mobile employees worldwide, leveraging its integrated network platform, Orchestra. Utilizing diverse technologies such as SD-WAN, wireless, UCaaS and managed network services, Globalgig designs innovative solutions customized to enterprises’ unique needs and backed by the efficiency of a single provider. Globalgig is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices across the U.S., and in the U.K., France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. To learn more, visit www.globalgig.com.

