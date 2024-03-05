Global Wireless Charging Market Report 2024-2029: Significant Growth Projected Amid Surge in EV and Smart Device Adoption – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Wireless Charging Market by Implementation (Transmitters, Receivers), Technology (Magnetic Resonance, Inductive, Radio Frequency), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare) and Region – Forecast to 2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The global wireless charging market is on the verge of expansive growth, with a forecasted jump to USD 16.0 billion by 2029, from its current valuation of USD 6.4 billion in 2024. This remarkable growth, charting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% from 2024-2029, speaks volumes of the technology’s increasing pervasiveness, particularly in key sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare.

Inductive Wireless Charging Dominates Technology Segment

Harnessing the benefits of inductive technology, the wireless charging market in 2023 is witnessing the largest share contribution from this segment. Inductive charging is notably leveraged for its highly efficient power transfer capabilities and is a staple in popular consumer electronic devices including smartphones and wearable tech, due to its integration with the Qi wireless charging standard.

Consumer Electronics Spearheads Application in Wireless Charging

An ever-increasing demand for wireless charging within the consumer electronics sector solidifies its position as the frontrunner in the market, propelled by the seamless and convenient charging solutions it offers for devices like smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. The surge in wearable technology adoption further amplifies this trend, making untethered charging an attractive feature for consumers worldwide.

U.S. Leads with Largest Market Share in North America

The United States stands at the forefront of the wireless charging market in North America, guided by its rapid technological adoption rates and pioneering product development. Home to a suite of influential market participants, the nation’s vibrant manufacturing capabilities are also contributing significantly to market expansions in the wireless charging domain.

Expert Analysis Shaping Future Market Trajectories

The report serves as a comprehensive repository of analysis, covering core growth drivers such as the integration of wireless charging into diverse applications—from automotive advancements to healthcare innovations. It also addresses potential market constraints and offers a strategic outlook on overcoming obstacles. Detailed insights into product development, technological innovations, and market diversification strategies form a part of the research, enlightening stakeholders about the latest industry trends.

Market leaders and new entrants gain critical insights on approximate revenues across varied market segments and actionable intelligence to enhance their competitive edge.

Stakeholders receive a panoramic view of the market landscape, assisting in sculpting effective go-to-market strategies that keep them a step ahead.

The research pinpoints key market dynamics inclusive of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, and evaluates their impact on market growth.

The report is a vital tool for understanding the competitive landscape, spotlighting market shares, and growth strategies of core industry players.

As the wireless charging market navigates through a transformative phase, catering to an increasingly tech-savvy consumer base, the report stands as a testament to the market’s dynamism and the relentless innovation shaping its future. This comprehensive market analysis is a beacon for those vested in the wireless charging domain, paving the path for informed decision-making and strategic planning in this burgeoning market space.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2024 – 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Energizer

Samsung

Plugless Power Inc.

Ossia Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Witricity Corporation

Anker Innovations

Convenientpower

Energous Corporation

Inductev Inc.

Mojo Mobility Inc.

Nucurrent

Portronics

Powercast Corporation

Powermat

Powersphyr Inc.

Puls GmbH

Wibotic

Wi-Charge

Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification, LLC.

Zens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45jwc3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900