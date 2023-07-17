Global White Noise Machine Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6% during 2023-2031, Driven by Increasing Demand for Sleeping Applications and Innovations – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “White Noise Machine Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The global white noise machine market is projected to experience significant growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2023 and 2031, according to a new market research report. Factors such as rising disposable income, changes in lifestyle, and a surge in health and wellness awareness are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for white noise machines is increasing due to their ability to create a more relaxing bedroom environment that promotes healthy and high-quality sleep. The machines emit soothing sounds, such as those of the ocean or forests, which induce sleep and aid in achieving restful sleep. Moreover, the rising prevalence of insomnia and tinnitus among adults, coupled with the stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to further drive the demand for sleeping aids and contribute to market growth.

However, research studies have indicated potential disadvantages of white noise machines. Excessive exposure to white noise can lead to dependency and impair natural sleep patterns. Furthermore, high decibel levels of white noise can be harmful, particularly for infants and children.

The global white noise machine market is currently dominated by the plug-in noise machines segment, generating substantial revenue in 2022. However, the portable noise machines segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing traveler demand and expanding electronic device usage trends. The adult segment accounted for more than 60% of the revenue share in 2022, while the infants and children segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate.

North America held the largest market share in 2022, exceeding 45%, due to the wide availability of key industry players and the increased prevalence of sleep-related disorders. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, driven by increased investment in the technology sector and innovations in sleep aid devices.

The report provides valuable market insights and forecasts for investors, researchers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders in the white noise machine industry. It offers a detailed analysis of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, helping businesses make informed decisions and devise effective strategies to enhance their market presence.

