Global Telecom Wins Association for Corporate Growth Award

Global Telecom named “Top Startup ” at 28 th annual awards ceremony in Orange County

” at 28 annual awards ceremony in Orange County Global Telecom powers a new wave of innovators, including automakers, robotics firms, global logistics companies, and more

The company’s TITAN series of IoT modules and fixed wireless devices are the first to connect satellite, cellular, private wireless, and Wi-Fi into a single product

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoThardware—Global Telecom, a hardware and software engineering company that’s powering the next generation of connectivity innovation, has won the Top Startup award at the 28th edition of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Annual Business Awards, which pay tribute to the highest performing companies in Orange County.

Founded in 1954, ACG is the premier M&A deal-making community with a mission of driving middle-market growth. ACG’s global network operates in 60 local markets worldwide and comprises more than 100,000 professionals who invest in, own and advise growing companies. The ACG Awards were bestowed after comprehensive interviews conducted by an independent panel of judges, a group comprised of CEOs and leaders of companies that earned top honors in previous years. The rigorous vetting process makes the ACG Award one of the most prestigious a Southern California company can win.

Global Telecom works with telecom carriers, automotive companies, satellite operators and startups to create connectivity solutions that speed up partners’ innovation lifecycle, improve customer experience, and strengthen their bottom line by delivering fixed wireless access (FWA), private network, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices and connectivity modules.

Awards Co-Chair Joseph H. Hirsch, Vice President of Valuation Research Corporation (VRC), said, “In recognizing these amazing companies and the ‘Waves of Excellence’ they symbolize, we pay homage to their culture, their strategy, and the connection and importance to the communities they serve. Their success is also a reflection of the professionalism of ACG’s members — many of whom guide, support and advise them.”

“It’s an incredible honor to win the top prize from ACG in a category that includes so many amazing companies from a variety of fast-growing industries,” said Ahmad Malkawi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Telecom. “Our FWA and IoT hardware is already a first choice for many industry leaders in electric vehicles, emergency services, and fleet management. We’re grateful to ACG for reinforcing Global Telecom’s innovative position in the market.”

At the heart of its innovation, Global Telecom develops and manufactures its own cellular and satellite modules, abstracting connectivity management from hardware to configurable, cloud-based software. This patented innovation has real, tangible results: a global low earth orbit (LEO) satellite provider partnered with Global Telecom to shorten their innovation time to market by 75 percent, allowing them to bring two-way satellite and cellular connectivity to the automotive and logistics industry. Also, a national wireless carrier leverages Global Telecom’s FWA technology with more than 100,000 devices on their network. And a U.S. automaker partnered with Global Telecom to develop a new way to manage the massive amounts of data their autonomous driving application and onboard cameras use to communicate with their global network.

Global Telecom has also strengthened its commitment to security and integrity in its global supply chain. All products are designed in the United States. Manufacturing was recently moved from China to Taiwan and Vietnam — and in 2024, all manufacturing will be in the United States.

