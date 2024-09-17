Global Technology, Sales, and Joint Venture Expert James Gold Joins Snorble Advisory Board

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a significant move to bolster its global strategic capabilities, Snorble is delighted to welcome James Gold to its Global Advisory Board. With titles including Divisional CEO and Head of North America Sales Operations and Joint Ventures, James Gold has represented numerous globally renowned firms inclusive of but not limited to Nothing Technology Limited, ROKiT, and Purple Innovation. His deep-rooted expertise in strategic vision, delivery excellence, and renowned stakeholder management will be pivotal as Snorble expands its reach into international markets.





As a part of James’ remit, he will lead the company in multiple advancements to their entire platform under the title of Global Advisory Member – United Kingdom.

About James Gold:

James Gold has two decades of experience working with some of the world’s best-known consumer tech brands, and he has become a trusted industry leader. Now based in the U.S.A., but originally from London, UK. James is also a new father with a passion for arts, education, and sports.

James has a track record of driving innovation and business growth across global markets, and he’s committed to blending technology with initiatives that impact communities positively.

Emphasizing Advanced Technology:

James’ appointment underscores Snorble’s mission to become a leading global player under AI and Robotics being utilized towards its vision of leveraging advanced technologies towards an impact for social good.

James Gold on His Appointment:

“As a passionate advocate for AI and technology, I am thrilled to join the advisory board for Snorble. Becoming a father has deepened my appreciation for the impact innovative solutions like Snorble can have on child development. I truly believe in the vision to revolutionize developmental cycles, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.”

Mike Rizkalla, CEO and Co-Founder of Snorble, on James’ Role:

“We are honored to have James with us. He brings a wealth of experience from some of the leading firms in the world. We look forward to welcoming his advice on a multifaceted product that will lead us to the next generation of interfaces globally.”

About Snorble:

Snorble is a leading innovator in educational technology for children, dedicated to creating dynamic learning experiences that promote overall development through AI-driven interactions. Known for its engaging smart companion that grows with the child, Snorble is committed to preparing young learners for a successful future in an increasingly digital society.

