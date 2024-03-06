Global Technology Leader Sameer Gaikwad Named Vice President of Account Management and Customer Success at VirtualHealth

Former Vice President of Customer Success at Healthmonix Joins Growing VirtualHealth Team





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VirtualHealth is pleased to announce the addition of Sameer Gaikwad, a leading healthcare IT service delivery and customer success executive. Sameer comes to VirtualHealth from Healthmonix in Pennsylvania where he was the Vice President of Customer Success. Before this role, Sameer was the Senior Director of Customer Success and Support Operations at HealthEdge and held transformative consulting roles at Optum, AmeriHealth Administrators, NASCO, and Independence Blue Cross.

“As the Vice President of Account Management and Customer Success at VirtualHealth, my decision to join this innovative company was rooted in the belief that healthcare transformation requires more than just solutions; it demands a commitment to redefining the future of patient care,” said Sameer Gaikwad, Vice President of Account Management and Customer Success at VirtualHealth. “At VirtualHealth, I am driven by the vision to create meaningful impact in healthcare delivery, fostering collaboration, and building lasting partnerships with our clients. VirtualHealth is not just a company. It’s a movement towards a future where healthcare is smarter, more connected, and ultimately, more compassionate. I am excited about the possibilities we can unlock, the partnerships we can build, and the positive change we can bring to the healthcare landscape. Joining VirtualHealth is not just a career choice; it’s a commitment to shaping the future of healthcare, one innovation at a time.”

Sameer joins the VirtualHealth team with over 15 years of experience in healthcare IT service delivery and customer success, and a proven track record of evolving and elevating customer success and service delivery. His mission at VirtualHealth will be to accelerate customer success and ensure long-term value realization for VirtualHealth’s HELIOS clients and position the company’s customer success and experience teams to be agile, innovative, and better support customers’ needs. Sameer has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Mumbai University and is a Certified Scrum Master (CSM). He also holds certification in Customer and Operations Analytics from Wharton.

“At VirtualHealth we’re passionate about changing healthcare for the better, but our vision is broader than just creating the best medical management and interoperability technology, it also means delivering the best customer experience that allows our clients to maximize the value of the HELIOS platform,” said Adam Sabloff, founder and CEO of VirtualHealth. “Sameer is the perfect leader to help us deliver on our commitment to have the best customer experience in our industry.”

VirtualHealth is dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to provide the exceptional value-based care that members need to change their lives for the better. To do this, VirtualHealth created the industry-leading medical management platform HELIOS® to meet the needs of government health plans, commercial payers, health systems, and specialty providers. Trusted by some of the largest and most innovative healthcare organizations, HELIOS supports care and disease management, population health, utilization management, FHIR data interoperability, and more. Unrivaled in the industry with 90% configurability, HELIOS utilizes AI, powerful automations, and unlimited clinical workflows and integrations to enable faster and more effective care. Intuitive and easy to use, VirtualHealth’s solutions help remove provider-payer frictions, lower operational and administrative costs, and drive productivity and efficiency gains, all while maintaining compliance. To learn more, visit www.virtualhealth.com.

