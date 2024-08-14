Global Study Highlights Biometrics as the Solution of Choice to Counter Escalating Deepfake Risk

70% of organizations believe deepfake attacks will have a high impact

73% of organizations surveyed are implementing cybersecurity solutions to address the threat of deepfakes

75% of solutions being implemented to address deepfakes are biometric solutions

62% worry their organization isn’t taking the threat of deepfakes seriously enough

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The risk of deepfakes is rising with almost half of organizations (47%) having encountered a deepfake and three-quarters of them (70%) believing deepfake attacks which are created using generative AI tools, will have a high impact on their organizations. Yet perceptions of AI are hopeful as two thirds of organizations (68%) believe that while it’s impactful at creating cybersecurity threats, more (84%) find it’s instrumental in protecting against them. This is according to a new global survey of technology decision-makers from iProov, a leading provider of science-based biometric identity solutions, which also found three quarters (75%) of solutions being implemented to address the deepfake threat are biometric solutions.





The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, is a global survey commissioned by iProov that gathered the opinions of 500 technology decision makers from the UK, US, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore on the threat of generative AI and deepfakes.

While organizations recognize the increased efficiencies that AI can bring, these benefits are also enjoyed by threat technology developers and bad actors. Almost three quarters (73%) of organizations are implementing solutions to address the deepfake threat but confidence is low with the study identifying an overriding concern that not enough is being done by organizations to combat them. More than two-thirds (62%) worry their organization isn’t taking the threat of deepfakes seriously enough.

The survey shows recognition by organizations that the threat of deepfakes is a real and present threat. They can be used against people in numerous harmful ways including defamation and reputational damage but perhaps the most quantifiable risk is in financial fraud. Here they can be used to commit large-scale identity fraud by impersonating individuals in order to gain unauthorized access to systems or data, initiate financial transactions, or deceive others into sending money on the scale of the recent Hong Kong deepfake scam. The stark reality is that deepfakes pose a threat to any situation where an individual needs to verify their identity remotely but those surveyed worry that organizations aren’t taking the threat seriously enough.

“We’ve been observing deepfakes for years but what’s changed in the past six to twelve months is the quality and ease with which they can be created and cause large scale destruction to organizations and individuals alike,” said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO, iProov. “Perhaps the most overlooked use of deepfakes is the creation of synthetic identities which because they’re not real and have no owner to report their theft go largely undetected while wreaking havoc and defrauding organizations and governments of millions of dollars.”

“And despite what some might believe, it’s now impossible for the naked eye to detect quality deepfakes. Even though our research reports that half of organizations surveyed have encountered a deepfake, the likelihood is that this figure is a lot higher because most organizations are not properly equipped to identify deepfakes. With the rapid pace at which the threat landscape is innovating, organizations can’t afford to ignore the resulting attack methodologies and how facial biometrics have distinguished themselves as the most resilient solution for remote identity verification,” adds Andrew Bud.

Regional nuances

The study also reveals some rather nuanced perceptions of deepfakes on the global stage. APAC (51%), European (53%), and LATAM (53%) organizations are significantly more likely than North American (34%) organizations to say they have encountered a deepfake. APAC (81%), European (72%), and North American (71%) organizations are significantly more likely than LATAM organizations (54%) to believe deepfake attacks will have an impact on their organization.

Amidst the ever-shifting terrain of the threat landscape, the tactics employed to breach organizations often mirror those used in identity fraud. Unsurprisingly, deepfakes are now tied for third place amongst the most prevalent concerns for survey respondents with the following order: password breaches (64%), ransomware (63%), phishing/social engineering attacks (61%), and deepfakes (61%) .

AI’s not all bad

There are many different types of deepfakes but they all have one common denominator: they are created using generative-AI tools. Organizations recognise that generative AI is innovative, secure, reliable, and helps them to solve problems. They view it as more ethical than unethical and believe it will have a positive impact on the future. And they’re taking action: just 17% have failed to increase their budget in programs that encompass the risk of AI. Additionally, most have introduced policies on the use of new AI tools.

Biometrics leads the charge against deepfakes

Biometrics have emerged as the solution of choice by organizations to address the threat of deepfakes. Organizations stated that they are most likely to use facial and fingerprint biometrics however, the type of biometric can vary based on tasks. For example, the study found organizations consider facial to be the most appropriate additional mode of authentication to protect against deepfakes for account access/log-in, personal details account changes, and typical transactions.

Software is not Enough

It’s clear from the study that organizations view biometrics as a specialist area of expertise with nearly all (94%) agreeing a biometric security partner should be more than just a software product. Organizations surveyed stated that they are looking for a solution provider that evolves and keeps pace with the threat landscape with continuous monitoring (80%), multi-modal biometrics (79%), and liveness detection (77%) all featuring highly on their requirements to adequately protect biometric solutions against deepfakes.

Survey Methodology

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Survey was developed in collaboration with Hanover Research. 500 global respondents were recruited across industries including Banking, eCommerce, Finance and Accounting, Healthcare/Medical, Hospitality, Insurance, Retail, Telecommunications, and Travel. This was done via a third-party panel provider and the survey was administered online in spring 2024. Respondents were professionals in IT, Operations, Network Security, Cybersecurity, Digital Experience, Risk Management, or Product Management department with primary decision-making responsibility in the selection and purchase of cybersecurity solutions for their organization.

About iProov

iProov provides science-based biometric identity solutions that combine exceptional user experiences with the highest levels of assurance. The company’s Biometric Solutions Suite enables secure and effortless remote onboarding and authentication, streamlining both digital and physical access experiences. Backed by a unique blend of scientific expertise, AI, and proactive threat intelligence, iProov safeguards high-value transactions and empowers organizations seeking innovative identity verification that outpaces evolving threats without compromising usability. With proven success in global deployments, iProov is a trusted partner for governments and enterprises, including the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, ING, Rabobank, UBS, U.K. Home Office, UK National Health Service (NHS), and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In December 2023, Gartner listed iProov as a representative vendor in the Innovation Insight report for Biometric Authentication and Acuity Market Intelligence listed it as a Luminary in the 2023 Biometric Digital Identity Prism. iProov was also recognized as an Innovation Leader by industry analyst KuppingerCole, Market Compass of Providers of Verified Identity 2022. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter.

