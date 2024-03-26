Global Solution Provider Zones Honored on the 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

AUBURN, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zones, a Global Solution Provider of comprehensive IT services and solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Zones on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list.





This annual list features solution providers of all sizes across the U.S. and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and security spaces.

Zones places a strong emphasis on collaboration and communication with its clients, working closely with them to understand their unique business needs and goals. With a team of highly skilled engineers and technicians, Zones delivers customized solutions that are tailored to meet the specific requirements of each client. This dedication to personalized service has earned Zones a reputation as a trusted technology partner, and the company is committed to maintaining its position as the go-to provider for IT solutions and services.

At Zones, we believe that our clients are not just customers but our partners in success. We strive to provide end-to-end IT solutions that not only meet their current needs but also be a proactive partner to address the business problems that come up,” said Firoz Lalji, Chairman and CEO of Zones. “ Our Global Supply Chain as a Service, Digital Workplace Solutions, Data Center, AI and Cloud, NextGen Wireless and Networking, Security practice, and managed services reflect our dedication to helping businesses navigate the rapidly changing IT landscape, helping to drive digital transformation for their organizations.”

“ CRN’s Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “ These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

