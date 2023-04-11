Global Secure Partners Launches to Strengthen Security Team Resiliency and Retention, Improve Operations for Cybersecurity’s First Responders

At Any Time, Approximately Half of All CISOs and Security Pros Are Considering New Roles. GSP Helps Organizations Identify and End Ineffective Practices, Improve Job Satisfaction and Retain Talent.

Founder to be Featured at April 2023 O’Reilly Security Superstream and RSA Conferences.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CISO—Global Secure Partners (GSP), specialists in cybersecurity team resiliency, today announced its inception. GSP partners with security-minded organizations and equips their security teams to proactively and more effectively manage cybersecurity risks and related stressors.

GSP experts know firsthand that those charged with safeguarding data are subject to high levels of work-related stress, and that an organization’s operational norms can either support and optimize their ability to execute their mission or unintentionally degrade it. Factors such as unnecessary distractions, tool bloat, conflicting or unclear priorities, and other unseen underlying issues can erode both efficiency and morale. Such factors regularly contribute to the loss of valuable and hard-to-replace cybersecurity talent, which can upend the organization’s security posture and put its business continuity at risk.

GSP Founder Chloé Messdaghi said: “Operational inefficiencies can compromise the resilience of a security team and the security of the organization as a whole. Identifying and addressing these issues is key to improving cybersecurity outcomes. Cybersecurity teams serve as the digital world’s first responders and can enhance their effectiveness by streamlining their operational processes. GSP specializes in optimizing processes to reduce stress levels and increase productivity, ultimately leading to improved morale and better outcomes for our clients.”

GSP clients benefit from a sustainable and robust security culture that supports both the mitigation of security incidents and the retention of valuable security staff. Its tailored solutions include security culture evaluation, security leadership essentials, career development, policy formulation, best practices and well-being programs that support both security professionals and their organizations.

Messdaghi will host the O’Reilly’s Security Superstream: Application Security on April 13th from 8-11 AM PT and will speak at RSA Conference on April 24th at 2:20 PM in San Francisco, CA on ‘The Elephant in the Security Room: Climate Change.’

GSP services include:

Security Culture and Leadership: help organizations create a security-first culture by equipping their leaders with essential tools and insight to help their team excel.

Security Team Retention and Engagement: an operational examination that enables organizations to retain talent and enhance their security teams’ engagement.

In a survey conducted by the International Association of Security Awareness Professionals (IASAP), 78% of the respondents reported changing jobs in the previous five years, reflecting the high turnover rates among cybersecurity professionals. Given the importance of cybersecurity operations to the organization, the challenges of making new hires in the ongoing cyber talent shortage, and the onboarding and integration required for new hires, the costs to organizations that neglect the well-being of their security teams are obvious, as is the potential ROI on GSP engagement.

About Global Secure Partners

Our mission is to provide organizations with the necessary knowledge, tools, and strategies to proactively manage cybersecurity risks and foster a strong security culture that is fully engaged, effective, and aligned with their mission. We believe in the value of collaboration and partnership, working closely with our clients to develop customized solutions that align with their business goals and available resources. At Global Secure Partners, our unwavering commitment is to contribute to building a safer future for all. For more information, visit https://www.globalsecurepartners.com

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

949-231-2965



Or:



Email: press@globalsecurepartners.com