Global Relay Announces Integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Relay, the leading provider of communications compliance solutions for regulated industries, announces its integration between OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API and Global Relay’s financial compliance platform. The new compliance capabilities launched by OpenAI in conjunction with Global Relay’s platform will help customers use OpenAI’s Enterprise Compliance API to meet industry standards for business communications recordkeeping, data archiving, and surveillance.





OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance application programming interfaces (API) allows ChatGPT Enterprise workspace administrators to manage their data to help ensure privacy and compliance with regulatory standards. Companies in all sectors, including Global Relay’s client roster of 20,000 financial institutions worldwide, will be able to use the Global Relay Connector for ChatGPT Enterprise solution to help compliantly capture and archive prompts, conversations, and file attachments between individual users and ChatGPT Enterprise, and securely store all this data in Global Relay Archive.

“ We are delighted to begin an impactful launch integration with a company whose technology is transforming virtually every industry and business function before our eyes, including financial compliance,” commented Sahar Kayhani, Chief Product Officer at Global Relay. “ Generative AI, such as ChatGPT, represents a significant advancement in how businesses interact with customers and manage internal communications. This significant shift in business operations also ushers in the need for regulatory compliance solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

Global Relay’s integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API will enable enterprise compliance and risk leaders to capture, archive, and access ChatGPT Enterprise data alongside Global Relay’s existing monitoring of instant messaging tools, and social media, voice, files, and business collaboration tools — all within a single platform.

Kayhani added, “ In light of regulators’ intensified focus on off-channel communications, many customers were asking us for the capability to capture ChatGPT Enterprise data. Our connector will enable organizations to harness the full potential of generative AI, with peace of mind knowing that the audit trail of communications is readily available to disclose to regulatory agencies, while maintaining the highest standards of data integrity, completeness, and security. As the market for generative AI continues to evolve, the integration of comprehensive archiving and surveillance will be crucial.”

In March, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) updated its guidelines to include requirements for overseeing AI chatbot communications, mandating that AI-driven communications must adhere to the same supervision, content, and recordkeeping standards as other business communications. Global Relay’s ChatGPT Enterprise integration not only helps organizations comply with FINRA 3310 and SEC 17a-4 where new rulings have been introduced, but also provides complete, accurate, and quality source data resulting in optimized search, surveillance, and accurate AI. This all leads to greater operational efficiency and lower cost for organizations in their communications compliance strategy.

About Global Relay

Global Relay is the leading provider of recordkeeping for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries.

Founded in 1999, Global Relay delivers services to over 20,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. From the Global Relay App for compliant communications, through to intelligent archiving, superior data connectors, and proactive surveillance, Global Relay’s integrated compliance solutions enable regulated organizations to meet all recordkeeping requirements.

