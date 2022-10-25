Global Processing Services Names Kim Ohlrogge as Chief Product Officer

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPO—Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a leading global payments technology platform, today announced the appointment of Kim Ohlrogge as Chief Product Officer.

With immediate effect, Kim leads the company’s global product team and will focus on accelerating GPS’ product roadmap, driving ‘next-generation’ issuer processing payments innovation for financial institutions and fintechs worldwide, and supporting the company’s expansion into new international markets. Ohlrogge joins GPS’ executive management team and will split her time between London (United Kingdom) and Berlin (Germany).

She most recently held the position of Senior Vice President – Product at Nexi/Nets Group in Germany where she led payment strategy and innovation, focusing on simplifying the payments process for European businesses and consumers.

Ohlrogge brings over two decades of experience in payments, e-commerce and financial services on both the issuer and acquirer side to GPS, having held senior roles at high-growth companies in the United States and Europe including TSYS and Digital River as well as consulting with various players in the industry.

“Kim is a truly outstanding individual who has a unique perspective in the global payments industry having spent time on both the acquiring and issuing side,” said Kevin Schultz, Chief Executive Officer, GPS. “Her deep payments knowledge and extensive international experience will be extremely valuable to our team as we accelerate the evolution of our product offering to meet the rapidly growing needs of our diverse global customers and expand into new countries.”

Kim Ohlrogge, Chief Product Officer, GPS, said: “I have spent most of my career in the payments industry and I am passionate about unlocking the potential of new cutting-edge technology to improve the speed, ease, and safety of the payments process for businesses and consumers.”

“I’m excited to join the team with the broad remit of advancing GPS’s customer-centric product roadmap, prioritising our technology investments, and increasing our experimentation to see how we can further revolutionise the future of payments.”

Kim’s appointment follows hot on the heels of GPS’ most recent partnership announcement with Featurespace, the world’s leading provider of adaptive behavioural analytics for fraud detection and risk management, to create a market leading issuer processing fraud mitigation solution.

