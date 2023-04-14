Global Payments to Report First Quarter Results on May 1, 2023

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#globalpayments–Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 1, 2023. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the live event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 27,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Winnie Smith 770.829.8478



investor.relations@globalpay.com

Media Contact:



Matt Cochran 770.829.8755



media.relations@globalpay.com