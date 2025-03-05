Global Payments to Present at Wolfe Research FinTech Forum

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#globalpayments--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Josh Whipple, chief financial officer, will present live at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. EDT in New York, NY.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 27,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit company.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

