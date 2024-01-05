Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2030 – Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Battery Limitations to Present Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Next Generation Advanced Batteries – Global Strategic Business Report” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Next Generation Advanced Batteries estimated at US$342.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 62% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lithium Sulfur, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 64.6% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Magnesium Ion segment is estimated at 62.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
In 2022, the global market for Next Generation Advanced Batteries witnessed rapid growth. Among the emerging battery technologies, Lithium Sulfur Batteries experienced an acceleration in demand. The largest end-user sector driving this growth was consumer electronics. Geographically, North America emerged as the largest region for Next Generation Advanced Batteries.
In terms of competition, the report provides insights into the Global Key Competitors’ Percentage Market Share for the year 2022, categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Recent market activity and innovations in this sector are also highlighted, showcasing the dynamic landscape of advanced battery technologies.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 72.7% CAGR
The Next Generation Advanced Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 72.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 51.5% and 58.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 57.8% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Battery Limitations to Present Opportunities for Next Generation Advanced Batteries
- Opportunity Indicators: Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries
- World Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application
- Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Tablet PCs
- Laptop PCs
- Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Next Generation Advanced Batteries in Consumer Batteries
- Increased Demand for Electric Vehicles Drive the Market for Advanced Next Generation Batteries
- Next Generation Batteries for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium-silicon and Solid-state Technology to Power EVs in Future
- Solid-state Battery Research for EVs
- Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources and Rising Awareness About Benefits of Clean Energy Drive the Demand for Next Generation Advanced Batteries
- Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)
- Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
- Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw Spotlight on Renewable Energy & Energy Storage Technologies
- Advanced Next Generation Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices
- Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media: Key Traits of Modern Digital World
- Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- ‘Smart Home’ and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities
- Future Trends in Battery Technology
- NanoBolt Lithium Tungsten Batteries
- Zinc-Manganese Oxide Batteries
- Organosilicon Electrolyte Batteries
- Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries
- TankTwo String CellT Batteries
- MACRO DRIVERS
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030
- Rising Living Standards
