Global Multimodal AI Research Report 2023: Market Set to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advances in Generative AI and Demand for Industry-Specific Solutions – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Multimodal AI Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Type (Generative, Translative, Interactive, and Explanatory), By Technology, By Data Modality, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 – 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The global Multimodal AI market is expected to demonstrate notable growth, with projections indicating a market value of $8.4 billion by the year 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 32.3% This growth trajectory is underpinned by the leveraging of Generative AI technologies and the escalating demand for customized solutions tailored to distinct industry requirements.

Multimodal AI, combining the analytical capabilities across various data modalities such as text, images, and audio, is transforming content generation and editing in sectors like media & entertainment. The market segment for media & entertainment reported a revenue of $84.2 million in 2022, reflecting the potential of AI-powered solutions in streamlining content organization and enhancing user experiences through intelligent recommendation systems.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

The market’s evolutionary path is characterized by strategic product launches and innovations. Noteworthy examples include Amazon Web Services unveiling Amazon Q and Microsoft Corporation’s launch of AI-powered copilots for significant productivity improvements.

Vertical Outlook: The retail & eCommerce sector is poised to benefit significantly from multimodal AI, with implications for virtual try-ons, customer behavior analysis, and enhanced product recommendations.

Regional Analysis: North America maintains a dominant position in the market, with ongoing innovation and technological development propelling the region’s leadership.

Key players, including Google LLC and Microsoft Corporation, are expanding their offerings and strategic alliances to fortify their market presence, showcasing a competitive landscape brimming with innovation. These companies, along with other industry innovators such as Meta Platforms, Inc. and IBM Corporation, are instrumental in shaping the future of Multimodal AI technologies and their applications.

The market report provides a comprehensive evaluation of the stakeholders involved and underscores the pivotal strategies deployed within the market—ranging from mergers and acquisitions to product launches and geographical expansions—signifying a market ripe with opportunities and collaborations.

The market is burgeoning with potential, steered by technological advancements in AI and the tailwind of industry-specific demand. As companies continue to innovate and strategic partnerships flourish, the Multimodal AI landscape is set for a transformative journey, promising to redefine the interaction between artificial intelligence and various data modalities in a myriad of industry verticals.

Market Growth Factors:

Generative AI Catalyzing the Multimodal Ecosystem: Progress in Generative AI is a significant catalyst spurring the integration of different data types, leading to more complex AI systems and underpinning market expansion.

Progress in Generative AI is a significant catalyst spurring the integration of different data types, leading to more complex AI systems and underpinning market expansion. Surge in Tailored and Industry-specific Solutions: The push for custom AI solutions, accommodating unique industry needs, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiencies, is driving market demand.

Market Restraining Factors:

Challenges of Bias in Multimodal AI: Inherent biases in training datasets pose challenges, affecting the fairness and accuracy of AI models and potentially hindering market progression.

Inherent biases in training datasets pose challenges, affecting the fairness and accuracy of AI models and potentially hindering market progression. Offering Outlook: The solution segment leads the market, with robust demand for innovative AI solutions across smart city initiatives, healthcare imaging, and speech analysis.

The solution segment leads the market, with robust demand for innovative AI solutions across smart city initiatives, healthcare imaging, and speech analysis. Type Outlook: The translative segment has recorded a substantial market share, highlighting the importance of translation capabilities within multimodal AI systems.

The translative segment has recorded a substantial market share, highlighting the importance of translation capabilities within multimodal AI systems. Technology Outlook: Natural Language Processing stands at the forefront, indicative of the critical role language plays in AI interaction and understanding.

Companies Mentioned

Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

OpenAI, L.L.C.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

IBM Corporation

Twelve Labs Inc.

Aimesoft Inc.

Jina AI GmbH

Uniphore Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kb8in5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900