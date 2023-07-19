Global Healthcare Firm Selects 3CLogic to Streamline IT Service Delivery

Company to leverage Voice AI and SMS platform integrated with ServiceNow ITSM to solve issues faster through process automation while reducing operating expenses.

Leveraging ServiceNow® IT Service Management (ITSM) to manage daily requests across its global enterprise, the organization was eager to adopt a solution capable of reducing its dependency on outsourced staffing to respond to common call inquiries such as password reset requests and incident status checks. The anticipated decrease in calls requiring live agent assistance, while improving overall speed of service via voice self-service and SMS, is expected to save more than $500K in annual operating expenses.

Per a recent Gartner report1, conversational AI will reduce contact center agent labor costs by an estimated $80 billion in 2026 as companies look to address challenges relating to agent staffing shortages and the need to curtail labor expenses.

“Voice remains a preferred engagement channel for customers, especially in healthcare, but advancements in natural language understanding (NLU), AI, and workflow design now make it possible to optimize when live agent assistance is truly needed and value-adding,” states Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. “It the best balance between enabling customers to help themselves while still remaining accessible when the issue at hand requires that added bit of human input.”

As part of the deployment, the new set of enhancements will include:

Voice self-service for ServiceNow ITSM – ability to leverage ServiceNow data and workflows, in combination with 3CLogic’s conversational voice technology, to automate and reduce the need for live agents to solve common requests.

ServiceNow integrated SMS – ability to incorporate SMS to extend convenient 1-way and 2-way messaging, including automated alerts, surveys, and knowledge articles to reduce call traffic while solving common issues faster.

Intelligent live agent routing – ability to leverage ServiceNow data to create personalized routing to qualified agents and improve first call resolution rates.

AI-powered sentiment analytics & coaching – ability to streamline quality assurance initiatives at scale with AI-enabled call transcriptions, sentiment scoring, and agent coaching integrated with ServiceNow.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified Technology and Build Partner with offerings available for ServiceNow’s IT Service Management, Customer Workflows, and HR Service Delivery solutions.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

1Gartner: Gartner Predicts Conversational AI will Reduce Contact Center Agent Labor Costs (www.gartner.com)

