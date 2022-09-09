<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Global Healthcare Archiving eDiscovery Market to Grow by $1.95 Billion During 2022-2026...
Business Wire

Global Healthcare Archiving eDiscovery Market to Grow by $1.95 Billion During 2022-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Healthcare Archiving Ediscovery Market 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The healthcare archiving eDiscovery market is poised to grow by $1.95 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period. The report on the healthcare archiving eDiscovery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising volume of electronic data and the increased use of IT-enabled solutions.

The healthcare archiving eDiscovery market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The healthcare archiving eDiscovery market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

  • On-premise
  • Cloud-based

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

This study identifies the growing digitization of the healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare archiving eDiscovery market growth during the next few years.

The report on healthcare archiving eDiscovery market covers the following areas:

  • Healthcare archiving eDiscovery market sizing
  • Healthcare archiving eDiscovery market forecast
  • Healthcare archiving eDiscovery market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2021
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-premise – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Asia – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • ROW – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Barracuda Networks Inc.
  • Bloomberg LP
  • Commvault Systems Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Global Relay Communications Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Smarsh Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Barracuda Networks Inc.
  • Bloomberg LP
  • Commvault Systems Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Global Relay Communications Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Smarsh Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e41cym

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wolfspeed to increase Materials capacity by more than 10x Silicon Carbide Materials manufacturing facility to be located in Chatham County,...
Continua a leggere

Tempus Announces Three Abstracts Accepted For Presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced three abstracts were accepted for presentation at...
Continua a leggere

MSCI Launches Insights Aiming to Streamline Investors’ Risk Management Processes

Business Wire Business Wire -
The first module, Risk Insights, features interactive dashboards that leverage analytics and cloud delivery to synthesize investment risk measures NEW...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility

Business Wire