Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Predicted to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rapid Growth in Lithium-Ion Segment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Grid-Scale Battery – Global Strategic Business Report” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The global grid-scale battery market, which was estimated at US$3.9 billion in 2022, is projected to experience significant growth and reach a size of US$19.5 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Lithium-Ion batteries, a prominent segment in the report, are expected to record a CAGR of 22.8% and reach a valuation of US$17.1 billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. Additionally, the Lead Acid segment, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, is readjusted to a revised CAGR of 20.3% for the next eight years.

Regional Overview

  • United States: The grid-scale battery market in the United States is estimated at US$1.1 billion in 2022.
  • China: As the world’s second-largest economy, China is forecasted to achieve a market size of US$3.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are expected to grow at rates of approximately 20.2% and 18.9%, respectively, during the period from 2022 to 2030.
  • Europe: Germany is projected to experience a CAGR of approximately 15.1%.

Key Competitors

The grid-scale battery market features several key competitors, including:

  • ABB Group
  • BYD Co., Ltd.
  • Fluence Energy, LLC
  • General Electric Company
  • GS Yuasa Corporation
  • LG Chem
  • NGK Insulators Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Saft Groupe SA
  • Samsung SDI Co., Ltd
  • Tesla Motors, Inc.
  • Toshiba Corporation

What’s New?

The report offers special coverage on various significant global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, the easing of China’s zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, market presence across different geographies (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative updates, access to digital archives and a Research Platform, and complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 247
Forecast Period 2022 – 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3%
Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Grid Scale Battery Market: A Snapshot
  • Battery Storage Market – An Introduction
  • Lithium ion (Li-ion) Dominates the Battery Grid Energy Storage Market
  • Grid-Scale Battery – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgigi1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

